Manchester United Manager Ole Solskjaer Signs New Three-Year Contract With Club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year contract at Manchester United, with an option to prolong it for one extra year, the English club announced on Saturday.
"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract", Solskjaer said.
"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021
"I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."
"I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons"
Despite the fact that Manchester United performed well under Solskjaer, the club is yet to repeat its previous victories: the team has not won any major trophies since 2017 UEFA Europa League Final, and has not topped Premier League since 2013.
