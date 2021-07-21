Australians Celebrate With Fireworks After Brisbane Is Named 2032 Olympics Host - Video

The Olympics will be returning to Australia 32 years after they were last hosted in that country. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded Brisbane with the honour of hosting the sporting mega-event in 2032. Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, will be the third Australian city to host the Olympics after Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000).

Australians celebrated Brisbane being confirmed as host of the 2032 Olympic Games with fireworks after IOC president Thomas Bach announced the fact in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," Bach said after a vote at the IOC's session in the Japanese capital.

Congratulations are pouring in after @iocmedia announced that Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games. #Brisbane2032 https://t.co/CpjOxLil7D — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 21, 2021

​Other major Australian sports organisations and athletes, including the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Australian Open host Tennis Australia also tweeted congratulatory messages on their Twitter handles.

From the home of Australia’s first Olympics in 1956, congratulations to Brisbane - the next Australian host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games! https://t.co/afdvIBCEYn — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) July 21, 2021

​Brisbane's selection as the host of the 2032 Games was a foregone conclusion after the IOC overhauled the bidding process in 2019.

Brisbane bound! Australian players including John Millman and Sam Stosur are celebrating news that the Olympics will return to Australia in 2032 #Brisbane2032 @johnhmillman @bambamsam30 pic.twitter.com/uINKUVWeey — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 21, 2021

​Consequently the Australian city became the overwhelming favourite to win what turned out be a one-city race after the IOC recommended Brisbane's name to avoid rival bids from other cities around the world.

I remember being 10 & hearing Sydney announced as the host of the 2000 Olympics, never dreaming that 7 yrs later I would be competing at those incredible games! So many young athletes now thinking of the ultimate dream - Brisbane 2032!!! #Brisbane2032 pic.twitter.com/2KYeFGAiB1 — Giaan Rooney (@GiaanRooney) July 21, 2021

​"This is a very proud day for Australia, make no mistake," the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president and IOC vice-president John Coates said.

"I thank the IOC members for their confidence. Brisbane 2032 is genuinely committed to serving the ideals of the Olympic movement. The Olympic Games in Brisbane will be in the most diligent, grateful and enthusiastic hands. I make this commitment to the athletes of the world – we will provide you with an unforgettable experience."

© REUTERS / Toru Hanai/POOL Olympics - 138th IOC Session - Hotel Okura, Tokyo, Japan - July 21, 2021 Members of the Brisbane 2032 delegation (L-R) The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, and John Coates AC, President, Australian Olympic Committee celebrate after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was ecstatic as Brisbane was chosen to host the 2032 Olympics.

"It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," Morrison, who joined the IOC's Tokyo session via video link from Australia, said. "Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing across our region and the world."

"The Australian and Queensland governments are fully funding the infrastructure projects to be delivered in preparation for the Games, ensuring that they deliver for Brisbane 2032, but also leave a lasting legacy," he added.

The total cost of the Olympics in Brisbane is estimated to be $5 billion.

Australia's Olympic body is hoping to cover the majority of this budget from broadcast rights, domestic sponsors and ticket sales.