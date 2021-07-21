Register
    A view of the city skyline of Brisbane, Australia on 4 July 2021.

    Australians Celebrate With Fireworks After Brisbane Is Named 2032 Olympics Host - Video

    The Olympics will be returning to Australia 32 years after they were last hosted in that country. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded Brisbane with the honour of hosting the sporting mega-event in 2032. Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, will be the third Australian city to host the Olympics after Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000).

    Australians celebrated Brisbane being confirmed as host of the 2032 Olympic Games with fireworks after IOC president Thomas Bach announced the fact in Tokyo on Wednesday.

    "The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," Bach said after a vote at the IOC's session in the Japanese capital.

    ​Other major Australian sports organisations and athletes, including the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Australian Open host Tennis Australia also tweeted congratulatory messages on their Twitter handles.

    ​Brisbane's selection as the host of the 2032 Games was a foregone conclusion after the IOC overhauled the bidding process in 2019.

    ​Consequently the Australian city became the overwhelming favourite to win what turned out be a one-city race after the IOC recommended Brisbane's name to avoid rival bids from other cities around the world.

    ​"This is a very proud day for Australia, make no mistake," the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president and IOC vice-president John Coates said.

    "I thank the IOC members for their confidence. Brisbane 2032 is genuinely committed to serving the ideals of the Olympic movement. The Olympic Games in Brisbane will be in the most diligent, grateful and enthusiastic hands. I make this commitment to the athletes of the world – we will provide you with an unforgettable experience."
    Olympics - 138th IOC Session - Hotel Okura, Tokyo, Japan - July 21, 2021 Members of the Brisbane 2032 delegation (L-R) The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, and John Coates AC, President, Australian Olympic Committee celebrate after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session
    © REUTERS / Toru Hanai/POOL
    Olympics - 138th IOC Session - Hotel Okura, Tokyo, Japan - July 21, 2021 Members of the Brisbane 2032 delegation (L-R) The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, and John Coates AC, President, Australian Olympic Committee celebrate after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was ecstatic as Brisbane was chosen to host the 2032 Olympics.

    "It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," Morrison, who joined the IOC's Tokyo session via video link from Australia, said. "Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing across our region and the world."

    "The Australian and Queensland governments are fully funding the infrastructure projects to be delivered in preparation for the Games, ensuring that they deliver for Brisbane 2032, but also leave a lasting legacy," he added.

    The total cost of the Olympics in Brisbane is estimated to be $5 billion.

    Australia's Olympic body is hoping to cover the majority of this budget from broadcast rights, domestic sponsors and ticket sales.

