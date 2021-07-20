Register
15:05 GMT20 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gujarat Lions batsman Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 16, 2017

    Indian Cricket Star Suresh Raina Stirs Controversy With Casteist Remarks on National Television

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083422391_0:0:3006:1691_1200x675_80_0_0_be9be465af5bd40941e88b972423cb62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107201083421974-indian-cricket-star-suresh-raina-stirs-controversy-by-making-casteist-remarks-on-national-television/

    Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is a key member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The team's vice-captain is revered in Chennai, the capital of southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, for his heroics in the cash-rich league. He is fondly called 'Chinna Thala' (young leader) by the team's fans.

    Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, one of the senior most players in the CSK squad, has been slammed on social media for noting his Brahmin caste background while he was doing commentary in the first match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

    Raina was invited to comment on the match between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Salem Spartans on Monday.

    Raina has worn the traditional Tamil attire veshti, danced and whistled in the past, all of which are integral features of South Indian culture.

    The Southpaw, who was born in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, was asked by a fellow commentator how he was able to embrace South Indian culture with such ease.

    Raina responded by saying, "I think (so), I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there."

    In India's largely Hindu society, caste is an ancient form of social stratification, wherein Hindus are divided into four main categories - Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and the Shudras. These four categories are further divided into sub-castes.

    According to Hindu scriptures, Brahmins are at the pinnacle of the society, followed by Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and the Shudras, in that order.

    His comments ignited a debate on social media with many users slamming him for making casteist comments during the match.

    ​However, former Indian cricketer Sanjiv Sharma defended Raina's comment and claimed that the controversy had been concocted by the media.

    "This is an unnecessary controversy. Raina was just trying to explain his position by giving an example," he told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Related:

    Chennai-Vladivostok Sea Route Soon To Be ‘Fully Operational’, Says India's Shipping Minister
    International Cricket Stars Leave India With 'Heavy Heart' as COVID Halts Indian Premier League
    'Nobody's Place is Fixed': Ex-Indian Cricketer Hits Out at Captain Virat Kohli Over Selection Policy
    Tags:
    offensive remarks, remarks, remark, commentary, comments, comments, comment, criticism, criticism, slam, star player, player, franchise, leader, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, social media reactions, social media, Social Media, Social Media, Social Media, Social media, Tamil Nadu, Indians, India, caste, International Cricket Council, cricket
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse