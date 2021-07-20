Premier League Footballer Arrested Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse, Released on Bail

According to a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police on 19 July, a 31-year-old man was arrested on 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is now on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Premier League player has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse and later released on bail, according to the Mirror, citing Greater Manchester Police's statement on the case. The footballer is reportedly married and is a senior international.

"Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries," the Mirror cited police statement.

Although he cannot be named for legal reasons, media suggested he regularly plays for his national team and his home was raided by police in search for evidence on the same day he was arrested.

The player's club, Everton, have confirmed that the 31-year-old player has been suspended.

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," the statement, published on the club's official website read.

According to a source, cited by The Mirror, the situation caused "a massive shock" in the club.

Another source, cited by the Daily Mail, said that the news had "stunned the dressing room" and that the player had since "gone to ground" after being suspended.

According to the UK-based National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, "in England a child is defined as anyone who has not yet reached their 18th birthday." However, it also notes that "the age of consent (the legal age when people can engage in sexual activity) is 16-years-old." The age and the identity of the victim have not been reported.