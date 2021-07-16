Register
17:15 GMT16 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 13, 2021.

    Novak Djokovic Confirms He Will Compete in Tokyo Olympics, And Why Winning Gold Matters to Him

    © AFP 2021 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083144300_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_f27e7ec7719fab51098d7a4d62b17961.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107161083399344-novak-djokovic-confirms-he-will-compete-in-tokyo-olympics-and-why-winning-gold-matters-to-him/

    In a bid to become the first man in tennis history to claim a 'Golden Slam', top-ranked Novak Djokovic will participate in his fourth Olympics this summer. His previous appearances have been in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro in 2008, 2012 and 2016 respectively. The Serbian clinched the bronze medal in the men's singles 13 years ago in China.

    World No. 1 and reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, has confirmed that he will be representing his country, Serbia, at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    ​"With much pride I'm packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas. For me, playing for Serbia was always a special joy and motivation and I will give my best to make us all happy. Let's go," the 34-year-old said in a statement.

    ​Djokovic's arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have already pulled out of the Games, citing a knee injury and fatigue respectively.

    Apart from Federer and Nadal, the men's field in Tokyo has been relatively weakened by the withdrawal of US Open champion, Dominic Thiem of Austria, and former World No. 3 Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina, who beat Djokovic in both London and Rio.

    But the Serbian mega-star is expected to face some sort of competition as he seeks the top honour in Japan from the likes of two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray and the second-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who is set to make his debut at the sports event.

    According to legends of the game, including three-time French Open champion Mats Wilander and former Women's No. 1 Billie Jean King, Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to win the 'Golden Slam' this year.

    ​A 'Golden Slam' in tennis means winning the four Majors - namely the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open - and the gold medal at the Olympics all in one year.

    Only German icon Steffi Graf has achieved the feat, a milestone the 22-time Grand Slam winner achieved in 1988.

    "I think Novak will win the Golden Slam this year, so he will get to 21," Wilander told British media after Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title triumph on Sunday.

    Former tennis player, Vishal Uppal, who represented India in the Davis Cup in 2000 and 2002, agreed with Wilander's and King's assessment that Djokovic is the frontrunner to bag both the Olympic gold and the Golden Slam this year.

    "Djokovic seems invincible right now and is playing at a much higher level than the others. He is the big favourite to win the Olympic gold in Tokyo," he told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Why did Djokovic decide to play in the Olympics? Because he wants to complete the Golden Slam, which I believe he will accomplish at the US Open in September," he added.

    Many fans also echoed these sentiments after hearing that Djokovic would participate in the Tokyo Olympics. A few of them think Djokovic will not only achieve the Golden Slam, but could possibly secure the 'Super Slam' this year.

    A 'Super Slam' can only be accomplished by bagging all four Grand Slams, an Olympic gold and the year-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin.

    A gold medal at the Olympics is critical for Djokovic because without winning it, he will not be able to match Graf's golden feat.

    Moreover, he would not like to win gold in Tokyo simply to secure the Golden Slam, but because he is immensely proud of his Serbian roots and wishes to be a credit to his country.

    Related:

    Spanish Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics
    Has Roger Federer Played His Last Match at Wimbledon? Curious Fans, Players React to His Shock Loss
    As Novak Djokovic Wins 20th Grand Slam, Tennis Legends Make Big Predictions About Serbian Superstar
    Tags:
    Billie Jean King, star player, player, Andy Murray, Serbia, Grand Slam, Grand Slam, silver medal, gold medal, medalist, medals, medal, medal, US Open, US Open, US Open, Roland Garros, tennis players, tennis greats, tennis star, tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis, Summer Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon tournament, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse