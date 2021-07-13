Register
13:39 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    England fans outside Wembley Stadium after Italy wins the Euro 2020 final

    World Cup 2022: Could England Get Revenge Over Ageing Italy In Qatar Or Will Messi’s Argentina Win?

    © REUTERS / LEE SMITH
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083364106_0:50:3003:1739_1200x675_80_0_0_5237f94866f7fe8f99d54aabb5fbca69.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107131083376883-world-cup-2022-could-england-get-revenge-over-ageing-italy-in-qatar-or-will-messis-argentina-win/

    Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho took the blame as England were  beaten by Italy on penalties in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. But could this young Italy come back stronger and win an even greater prize next year in Qatar?

    Italy are the champions of Europe for the first time since 1968 after beating England in a dramatic game on Sunday night but time could be on the side of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

    Next year the World Cup will be taking place in the desert emirate of Qatar and because of the extreme temperatures in high summer the tournament will take place between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2020
    © REUTERS / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates with the trophy after winning Euro 2020

    By then Italy’s centre backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci - who were superb during Euro 2020 - will be 38 and 35 and may have retired.

    England on the other hand had a young and inexperienced squad who will arguably only get better in the next 18 months.

    Bukayo Saka, who missed the crucial penalty on Sunday, is only 19 and has a long career ahead of him.

    Bukayo Saka is comforted by Harry Kane
    © AP Photo / Laurence Griffiths
    Bukayo Saka is comforted by Harry Kane

    Talented defender Ben White - who could not even get into the England team - is only 23 and is on the verge of a £50 million move from Brighton to Arsenal.

    England’s oldest player at Euro 2020 was right back Kyle Walker, who is 31.

    ​Although Walker was one of England’s star players - making it into the UEFA Team of the Tournament - he may have been edged out by next year by Reece James, who helped Chelsea win the Champions’ League in May.

    Earlier this month Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said he wanted to give Southgate a new contract.

    Asked about the World Cup, Southgate told Sky: "I want to take the team to Qatar, I feel we have made progress over the four years, we have had a fourth, a third and a second-placed finish and that is as good as anyone.”

    Bookmakers have made England the 7-1 third favourites for the 2022 World Cup with Italy at 10-1, possibly because of their ageing defence.

    ​Brazil are surprisingly the 11-2 favourites, despite losing the Copa America to their arch-rivals Argentina at the weekend.

    France - who were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland on penalties - are 6-1 and Spain are 8-1 with Messi’s Argentina surprisingly long odds at 12-1.

    Messi will be 35 in Qatar and it will definitely be his last chance of gaining greatness on the world stage.

    Although he has won six Ballon d’Or trophies and broken numerous records while playing for Barcelona, he has never won a World Cup with Argentina and it is for that reason that he is not regarded in his home country on the same level as Diego Maradona, who won it in 1986 and got to the final in 1990.

    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America
    © REUTERS / RICARDO MORAES
    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America

    But Messi broke his international duck on Saturday, 10 July, when he helped Argentina win the Copa America.

    The 1-0 win against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro was the first time Argentina had won the South American equivalent of the Euros for 28 years.

    The winning goal was scored by Paris St Germain’s Angel di Maria, 33, but arguably the man of the match was 27-year-old Rodrigo De Paul, who moved to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, 12 July, for 35 million euros.

    ​So far only the hosts, Qatar, have qualified for next year’s World Cup.

    Brazil and Argentina are at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification table, with Ecuador and Uruguay taking the two other places.

    England, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Denmark, Turkey, Croatia and Armenia are leading the UEFA qualification tables with only three games played.

    In Asia the world’s most populous nation, China, will be desperate to qualify from Group B but they will have to beat Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia who all have better World Cup pedigrees.

    Tags:
    Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022, Euro 2020, Argentina, Italy, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse