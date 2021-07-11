Southgate, Mancini Hold Press Conference After Euro 2020 Final

Sputnik is live from London, England where England's Gareth Southgate and Italy's Roberto Mancini are holding press conferences following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on 11 July.
Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties, winning its second continental title. the team has won the European Championship for the first time since 1968. The Squadra Azzurra has also won four World Cup titles. The most recent was in 2006.
Wembley, which was also the venue for England's 1966 World Cup triumph, hosted around 65,000 fans for the game despite COVID-19 restrictions still in place.
