Lionel Messi Wins Trophy With Argentina in Copa America

Lionel Messi has been waiting a long time for his first major international title. Previously, the Argentine national team captain won only the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 as part of his nation's Olympic team.
Messi and his country were victorious in his 10th major tournament - and Argentina won the America's Cup for the first time in 28 years. The match took place in Rio de Janeiro.
After the end of the match, Messi dropped to his knees and was surrounded by his co-players.
This is what it means 👏— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021
This is the fourth America's Cup final where Messi has played. Angel Di Maria also took part in the cup for the second time and scored in the middle of the first half. His goal was the only one in this game. The midfielder kicked the ball over Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson in one-on-one.
