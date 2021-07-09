Register
11:44 GMT09 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Group A - Argentina v Paraguay - Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil - 21 June 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action

    As Argentina Faces Brazil, What Records Could Lionel Messi Break in the Copa America Final?

    © REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083228839_0:0:2690:1515_1200x675_80_0_0_ee1bbc0c914f5478bddebf10641ef908.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107091083344911-as-argentina-faces-brazil-what-records-could-lionel-messi-break-in-the-copa-america-final/

    Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is attempting to end his country's 28-year wait for a major international trophy. The South American nation last won a prestigious football tournament back in 1993 when they captured the Copa America title.

    Football icon Lionel Messi's performance has been the biggest highlight of the ongoing Copa America 2021.

    Not only has the Argentine been the highest goal-scorer, with his four goals in the competition, he has also contributed heavily to his team's cause with his five assists, which helped them to reach the final in Rio de Janeiro.

    Argentina will face home team favourites Brazil in the title clash on Saturday night.

    ​Out of the eleven goals Argentina has scored in the tournament, the superstar has been responsible for nine, either as a scorer or by providing assists.

    Messi has also created a number of records in the prestigious continental competition as he became the most capped player for Argentina after he broke Javier Mascherano's long-standing record of 147 appearances.

    The final against Brazil will be his 151st appearance in Argentina colours.

    The 34-year-old is chasing a few more records in the tournament. Let's take a look at the feats Messi can accomplish in the final.

    Most Appearances in Copa America

    Chile's Sergio Livingstone holds the record for participating in the most Copa America matches.

    The Chilean played 34 matches in the competition and leads Messi by one game, who has appeared in 33 matches in the tournament, which he has never won.

    The blockbuster final against Brazil will put Messi on level terms with Livingstone. But more than the record, he will be aiming to break his country's drought at major tournaments.

    Most Goals in Copa America

    While he has scored four goals in the Copa America 2021, the Barca skipper has scored nine goals in the previous five Copa America competitions.

    Messi is four goals behind the all-time record held by his countryman Norberto Mendez and Brazil's Zizinho, with both men scoring 17 goals each in the tournament.

    Records Messi Has Already Broken in Copa America 2021

    Most Caps for Argentina

    Messi became the most capped player for his national team, breaking his former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano's record of 147 appearances for Argentina.

    At the start of the tournament, Messi had featured in 144 matches for Argentina, but beat Mascherano's tally during his side's match against Bolivia. At present, Messi has 150 international caps to his name.

    First Argentine to Play in six Copa America Tournaments

    Messi is the first Argentine player to feature in six editions of the competition (2007-2021).

    The Argentina captain went past Javier Mascherano's record of five appearances in Copa Americas after Messi played his first match in this year's tournament against Chile on 15 June.

    Most Assists in One Edition of Copa America

    Messi has made history by providing five assists in six matches of the ongoing tournament, an all-time record in a single edition of the Copa America.

    Former Indian midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi believes Messi's form and Argentina's determination should see them through against Brazil in the final.

    "Messi has been phenomenal in the tournament - he has scored goals, provided assists and more than that he has inspired his team. I believe without their captain's assistance, Argentina wouldn't have been in the final," he told Sputnik on Friday.

    "There's no doubt Messi has led the side well, but he will have to deliver both as a player and a leader one more time to win the Copa America against Brazil," he added.

    Related:

    Lionel Messi Equals Record of Javier Mascherano as Argentina Progresses to Copa America Play-offs
    Lionel Messi Taunts Yerry Mina After Colombia Defender Misses Penalty in Copa America Semis
    Messi Leaves Fans in Awe as He Plays in Copa America Semifinal With Bleeding Ankle
    Tags:
    star, trophy, tournament, competition, Drought, drought, drought, drought, feat, records, record, goals, goal, assists, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, football legend, football player, football pitch, football match, football chant, football game, football star, football fans, football team, ex-footballer, football club, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, football, football, final, final, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Brazil, Brazilian fans, Argentina, FC Barcelona, Barcelona, Copa America Centeriano football championship, Copa America, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse