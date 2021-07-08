AnyonebutEngland: Bitter Danes, Celtic Curmudgeons and the Rest of Europe Queue up to Support Italy

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were the heroes again on Wednesday night as England came back from a goal down to beat the Danes and make it to the final.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tributes to the England team and tweeted: "Let’s bring it home."
But there was plenty of room on social media for the "haters" - who claimed Sterling cheated and dived for the penalty or highlighted the fact that someone apparently shone a laser pen at Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel when Kane was taking his spot kick.
Tonight @England played their hearts out. What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021
Now to the final. Let’s bring it home 🏴
Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was among those who claimed “it was never a penalty.”
That's not a penalty but the game is at Wembley.— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 7, 2021
England being in the final of a major football tournament for the first time in 55 years is clearly painful for many Welsh, Scottish and Irish fans and it appears that many other Europeans will be backing Italy in the wake of Brexit.
Live scenes from #anyonebutengland HQ pic.twitter.com/6zBh1F1ohO— Cllr G McGinnigle (@Graeme__mcg) July 7, 2021
“It was NEVER a penalty!” ❌— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 7, 2021
“Especially at this level, the semi-final of a Euro. I don’t understand the decision.”
José Mourinho says England should NOT have been given their penalty v Denmark. pic.twitter.com/MKiEYk6K12
It's coming to Rome #ENGITA #engeland #italie #Rome #EK2021 #ek pic.twitter.com/EXGJ62jxqV— OneWhiteWalker (@T_Vos) July 8, 2021
So now I’ve basically got to decide which of my parents I love the most #ENGITA 🏴🇮🇹— annalisa dinnella (@annalisadinn) July 7, 2021
Just a bit of fun 🤣#Euro2021finals #engita pic.twitter.com/6Ya9hDvSf4— Mike Auld (@mikeinsdevon) July 7, 2021
just to be clear …. we’re all team Italy on Sunday right ? #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/LcTJtzN0fi— eiby murillo . (@murilloox11) July 8, 2021
Europe on Sunday#EURO2020 #ENGITA #EURO2020final #eng #ita pic.twitter.com/4x9SNYGKLh— Jakub Kuźnar 🇮🇹 (@kubaqzn) July 7, 2021
i’m british but i WILL be supporting italy in the final— lily 🌙 (@maneskinss) July 7, 2021
