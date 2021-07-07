Videos: England Overcomes Danish Team, Qualifies for Euro 2020 Final

On Tuesday, the Italian national team became the first finalist of the European Championship, beating the Spanish team in a penalty shootout in the semifinals. Now in the decisive match of the tournament this Sunday, the Italians will face The Three Lions.

England's national football team defeated Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinal.

The game, which took place at London's Wembley stadium, ended with a score of 2:1.

It was in this match that the English team conceded a goal for the first time in this championship. The English net was struck in the 30th minute by Mikkel Damsgaard. For the first time at EURO 2020, a goal was scored with a direct free kick.

The English regained the balance of the game in the 39th minute thanks to an own goal by Denmark's Simon Kjaer. A minute before the goal, Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel parried Raheem Sterling's shot from close range.

Denmark in extra time vs England. pic.twitter.com/okcNIx10TT — Tim Duncan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mohamedheere) July 7, 2021

From ecstasy to agony.



Denmark fans celebrate Kasper Schmeichel saving Harry Kane's penalty - only to realise the England striker scored the reboundhttps://t.co/OYqfCjWQsO pic.twitter.com/XSTWo1yxYW — ITV News (@itvnews) July 7, 2021

The decisive goal in the 104th minute was scored by Harry Kane, who sent the ball into the net after his shot from the 11-meter mark was deflected by Schmeichel. Kane has now matched Gary Lineker in the number of goals scored, a total of ten, in the final stages of major tournaments, meaning World and European Championships.

HARRY KANE FTW!! England hangs on to beat Denmark 2-1 #peepgame pic.twitter.com/b96iXZT1YB — Champs Sports (@champssports) July 7, 2021

"England vs Denmark: Harry Kane scores in extra-time" #ENGDEN https://t.co/oMlQXvTAXg — KELLY CLELLAND 1 (@KELLYCLELLAND1) July 7, 2021

English Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford broke the nation's goalkeeper record for longest dry streak by exceeding Gordon Banks' record of 720 minutes in May-July 1966.

Denmark's run in the Euros after watching Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch was nothing short of inspiring 🇩🇰



- Lost their first two games

- Won in front of their home fans, beating Russia 4-1

- Got past Wales and Czech Republic

- Pushed England to ET in the semis pic.twitter.com/g0KnCDRjvt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2021

The Danish national team became the European champion in 1992, at EURO 1984 the team reached the semifinals. The English national team had never won the European Championship before. In 1996 the founders of football made their way to the semifinals of the tournament, in 1968 they defeated the USSR team in the match for third place.