Register
10:52 GMT07 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    England's midfielder Jordan Henderson (R) celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021

    Is Football Really 'Coming Home' or Will England Choke Like They Have So Many Times Since 1966?

    © AFP 2021 / ALESSANDRO GAROFALO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083315339_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_4d4cc6d9d61ba409d7a468e250adab35.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107071083326260-is-football-really-coming-home-or-will-england-choke-like-they-have-so-many-times-since-1966/

    England will be hoping to use home advantage to overcome Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinal on Wednesday night. The winner will play Italy, who overcame Spain in a nerve-racking penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

    The Danes have been getting steadily better after a poor start but England have been consistent throughout and their success has been built around a tight defence, which has not conceded a single goal yet.

    Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have scored three goals each and have been linking up well in attack.

    The last time England played Denmark in a major tournament - in Niigata, Japan during the 2002 World Cup - they ran out winners 3-0 but lost to Brazil in the next match.

    ​But England's main problem could be a mental block - the team have not reached the final of a major tournament since they won the World Cup in 1966.

    Here is a reminder of some of those painful matches.

    England 2 West Germany 3 - 1970

    England were the holders going into the 1970 World Cup in Mexico but their preparation was impaired when captain Bobby Moore was arrested for stealing a necklace in Colombia, where the team had been undergoing altitude training.

    Alan Mullery and Martin Peters had put England into a 2-0 lead and it looked like nothing could stop them.

    But the Germans were determined to avenge their 1966 defeat and came back with goals from Franz Beckenbauer and Uwe Seeler in the second half.

    The game went into extra time in the searing Mexican heat and in the 108th minute Gerd Muller broke English hearts.

    Argentina 2 England 1 - 1986

    After Sir Alf Ramsey retired as manager, England struggled at the international level, failing to qualify for the 1974 and 1978 World Cups, getting knocked out early in 1982 and doing little at the European Championships.

    But Bobby Robson took over as England manager in 1982 and four years later hopes were high, as a team which included strikers Gary Lineker and Peter Beardsley, midfield star Glenn Hoddle, and legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton headed off for another World Cup.

    Mexico hosted the World Cup again that year after Colombia pulled out for financial reasons.

    Lineker's goals pushed England through to the quarterfinals and, in front of 114,000 people at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City, they faced Diego Maradona's Argentina.

    Diego Maradona of Argentina celebrates with the cup at the end of the World Cup soccer final in the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. (File)
    © AP Photo / Carlo Fumagalli
    Diego Maradona of Argentina celebrates with the cup at the end of the World Cup soccer final in the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. (File)

    Four years earlier, hundreds of Argentinian soldiers and sailors perished during the Falklands War and the men from Buenos Aires were determined to gain revenge on the football pitch.

    In the 51st minute Steve Hodge's fluffed clearance looped up in the air and Maradona challenged Shilton for the ball.

    Seconds later the ball was in the net and despite furious protests, the referee refused to disallow Maradona's notorious "Hand of God" goal.

    Four minutes later, Maradona danced around half the England team to score a sensational second goal and despite Lineker's late goal it was time for the English to head home.

    England 1 West Germany 1 (lost on penalties) - 1990

    In 1990, England's team relied on Lineker's goals again but also the magisterial talent of midfielder Paul Gascoigne.

    England overcame Belgium and Cameroon but needed extra time in both matches and were into the semifinals, where they would play their old adversaries West Germany for the right to play Argentina in the final.

    Andy Brehme put West Germany ahead but Lineker equalised on the hour and then, in extra time, Gascoigne was booked for a foul.

    The booking meant he would miss the final and he was on the verge of tears. It would become an iconic moment in English football history.

    The game went to a penalty shootout and the Germans scored four in a row while England left back Stuart Pearce - nicknamed "Psycho" - missed and when Chris Waddle put his over the bar they were out.

    England 1 Germany 1 (lost on penalties) - 1996

    In 1996, England hosted the European championships and comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner composed a catchy song - Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) - which captured the "30 years of hurt" and the endless optimism of England fans.

    England played well in the tournament - famously dispatching the Dutch 4-1 with a bravura performance - and again reached the semifinals.

    The opponent would be...Germany, of course.

    Alan Shearer headed England into an early lead but Stefan Kuntz equalised in the 16th minute.

    The game went into extra-time and England came agonisingly close to scoring the winner - Darren Anderton hit the post and Gascoigne was a whisker away from converting a cross by Shearer.

    But it came down to penalties.

    Germany were again flawless - scoring six in a row - and England also dispatched five without error.

    Up stepped defender Gareth Southgate and his penalty was saved.

    Southgate today is the England manager and he mentioned the penalty miss in the run-up to last week's victory over Germany.

    England 2 Portugal 2 (lost on penalties) - 2004

    Portugal were hosts of the European championships in 2004 and in the quarterfinal in Lisbon they faced England.

    Michael Owen gave England an early lead but with just seven minutes to go Helder Postiga equalised.

    In the 90th minute Sol Campbell's goal was disallowed for reasons only the Swiss referee could explain.

    Portugal took the lead in extra-time but Frank Lampard equalised with only five minutes left on the clock.

    The game went to penalties again and Portugal won it after David Beckham and Darius Vassell missed their kicks.

    England 1 Croatia 2 - 2018

    In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, England played well under manager Gareth Southgate and made it to the semifinal where only Croatia stood in the way of them reaching their first major final in 52 years.

    Once again England struck early with a sensational Kieran Trippier free kick after just five minutes.

    But Ivan Perišić equalised in the 68th minute and as the game went into extra-time England tired and Croatia came on strong.

    This time England fans were praying for a penalty shootout but it was not to be, with Mario Mandžukić scoring the winner in the 109th minute.

    Croatia were defeated 4-2 by France in the final while England fans were once again left with a feeling that their team had choked again.

    Tags:
    1966 World Cup, Denmark, Euro 2020, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse