Italian Football Team Manager Mancini Holds Presser Ahead of Match With Spain

The manager of Italy's national football team, Roberto Mancini, is holding a press conference in London as Italian players prepare for their Euro 2020 semi-final match against Spain. The winner will proceed to the finals and compete for the championship title against the winner of the England-Denmark game.
The two national teams have clashed 37 times at international events, with each having 11 victories and 15 draws. During the last European championship in 2016, Italy won 2-0; however, Spain topped them in their 2018 FIFA World Cup match, scoring a 3-0 victory over Italy at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)