Register
06:06 GMT05 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Danish Politicians Split Over Wild Football Celebrations: 'All Ingredients for Superspreader Event'

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083198359_0:73:3072:1801_1200x675_80_0_0_706a5c678bc483caf68217f7e586925a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107051083308823-danish-politicians-split-over-wild-football-celebrations-all-ingredients-for-superspreader-event/

    Virologists and politicians alike see the frantic parties for Denmark's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, when tens of thousands of people gathered amid the rise of the more contagious Delta variant, as a cause for concern.

    As thousands of Danes stormed the streets with wild parties over their football team's advancement to the European Championship semi-finals by defeating the Czech Republic, virologists and politicians alike have cautioned against allowing a superspreader event in the midst of a pandemic.

    For Allan Randrup Thomsen, a professor of experimental virology at the University of Copenhagen, the images of his slap-happy countrymen celebrating their greatest success on the football pitch since their sensational Euro 1992 victory, are a cause for concern.

    "The Delta variant is very contagious, so from a health professional point of view I am nervous about what the many people together can mean in terms of infection", Thomsen told TV2. "Outside, the exhaled air is diluted, which reduces the risk of infection. However, it seems that the Delta variant is more contagious outdoors than the variants we have known so far".

    Hans Jørn Kolmos, a professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Southern Denmark, argued that the images of Danish football fans speak for themselves.

    ​"The good thing about it is that most football parties took place in the open air, which reduces the risk of infection. The bad thing is that when so many people stand so close, then there will still be a risk of a superspreader event", he argued.

    The Danish Agency for Patient Safety came up with a statement of its own. "The Danish Agency for Patient Safety agrees that the football parties have a risk of spreading more infection – it would be strange otherwise when so many people gather close and party. At present, the agency has reported relatively few cases of infection spread at several events related to the European Championships, but we are aware that there may be a large unreported number", the statement said.

    That concern is shared by Peder Hvelplund, corona spokesman for the Red-Green Alliance. However, he is somewhat ambivalent about the football parties across the country.

    "On the one hand, it is enormously liberating to see happy people sharing their joy across class, culture, and attitudes. On the other hand, it contains all the ingredients for a superspreader event. That raises some concerns", he told TV2.

    Earlier, several festivals this year had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus situation. Hvelplund argued that the difference in what is allowed for festival-goers and football fans is "paradoxical".

    Yet, the health spokesman for the liberal-conservative party Venstre, Martin Geertsen, is not particularly worried.

    "I think it's great to see people happy and not worried. I think the Danes deserved that after the last year and a half. We have over three million vaccinated and only 50 hospitalised. So we are in a favourable situation", Geertsen countered.

    So far, Denmark has seen over 295,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,500 deaths and over 35 percent of its 5.8-million-strong population fully vaccinated.

    Nevertheless, the British authorities have so far refused to let in Danish fans, let alone watch the semi-final against England at Wembley – unless they live in the UK. The Danish national coach Kasper Hjulmand has sent an appeal to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the Danish ambassador to London has contacted the British authorities, but to no avail so far.

     

    Related:

    Denmark Surpasses France as EU Member With Highest Taxes
    Denmark to Vaccinate Children 'as Soon as Possible', Paediatricians Remain Sceptical
    Tags:
    football, Euro 2020, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse