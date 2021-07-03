England Slides Into Euro 2020 Semi-Finals After Defeating Ukraine

The English national football team on Saturday thrashed Ukraine 4-0, completing the list of the Euro 2020 semi-final participants.
England's Harry Kane scored twice, joined by Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.
The team celebrated the victory in its Twitter account.
🎶 Que sera, sera... 🎶— England (@England) July 3, 2021
We're in the #EURO2020 semi-finals – and we're going (back) to @wembleystadium! pic.twitter.com/fSXJ5vBJBe
The English team will now face the Danes on 7 July, with the match between Italy and Spain scheduled to take place on 6 July. Both meetings will be held in London, at Wembley Stadium.
