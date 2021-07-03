Curious Case of Ciro Immobile: 'Severe Injury' and Miraculous Recovery – Video

Italy's Ciro Immobile went down like a sack of spuds after a collision (of sorts) with Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen during the Euro 2020 quarter-finals – it looked bad. But then something miraculous happened.
The referee let the teams play on and shortly afterwards, as Immobile lay writhing on the turf, his teammate Nicolo Barella scored...and the Italian rose like a phoenix from the ashes like nothing had happened to celebrate with his compatriots.
It's fair to say he won't be winning an Oscar any time soon, and his performance has – quite rightly – been mocked on social media.
Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 on 2 July and reached Euro 2020 semifinals where they will face Spain. Goals scored by Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0 for Italy, before Belgium's Romelu Lukaku’s scored a penalty – but it wasn't enough.
