Denmark Supporters Prepare to Watch Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Against Czech Republic in Copenhagen

Sputnik is live from Copenhagen, Denmark where football fans are gearing up to watch Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final against the Czech Republic on big screens. The match is taking place in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.
The Czechs knocked the Netherlands out of the competition in the last round, while Denmark defeated Wales. This will be the third meeting between the teams at the European Championship. The Czechs won both previous games – 2-0 in 2000's group stages and 3-0 in 2004's quarter-final.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)