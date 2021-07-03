England Supporters Gather in London to Watch Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Against Ukraine

Sputnik is live from London, UK where Three Lions Supporters are getting ready to watch their country take on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final on 3 July. England is attempting to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 25 years.
An official UEFA fan zone has been set up in Trafalgar Square, so hundreds of supporters are expected to gather in central London in front of the big screen. COVID and social distancing restrictions are in place and the authorities have called on people to follow them.
The winner of the game will face Denmark at Wembley on 7 July.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to stay tuned!
All comments
Show new comments (0)