English Fans Warm Up in Rome Ahead of Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Game Against Ukraine

Sputnik is live from Rome, Italy, where the English fans are gathering near the Olympic Stadium as their national team will try to qualify for their first European Championship semi-final in 25 years when they face Ukraine at the Euro 2020 match on 3 July.
Meanwhile, the UK government has previously warned fans not to travel to Italy, because the country is on the UK's amber travel list, meaning travellers must self-isolate for 10 days upon return and book COVID-19 tests for day two and day eight of their quarantine before setting off.
Should the Three Lions defeat Ukraine, they would reach the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time since Euro 96. England will face the Czech Republic or Denmark at the national stadium if they win in Rome.
