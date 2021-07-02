Register
    Pecking Order: Chicken Named After Goalie Predicts Result of England-Ukraine Euro Face Off

    © REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane
    Ukraine scored a last-gasp winner against Sweden in extra time to set up a quarter-final clash with England at Euro 2020 – now the Three Lions have their hopes set on reaching the semi-final for the first time since Euro 96.

    A four-month-old chicken named in honour of Jordan Pickford, England's first choice goalkeeper, has buoyed the country's hopes by predicting the Three Lions will beat Ukraine in Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final, according to The Sun.

    The cockerel owned by farmers Andrew and Ruth Pollard, both 49, is called Jordan "Peckford" – he was asked to choose between two full bowls of feed – one was marked "England," the other "Ukraine."

    The farm bird took stock of the situation and determined the pecking order; first he dined from the England bowl before moving onto Ukraine's representative, thereby suggesting an English victory is on the cards. 

    natioanal football team of Ukraine at Euro 2020
    © REUTERS / MIHAI BARBU
    natioanal football team of Ukraine at Euro 2020

    The farming couple, who have four children, have been avidly following England’s Euro 2020 progress.

    Andrew Pollard, a fifth generation farmer who is a fan of third tier English club Sunderland, said:

    “I watched Jordan Pickford start his career with us before his big money move to Everton. His saves against Germany were spectacular. He’s been the keeper of the tournament so far. Four games and four clean sheets — it’s quite a record.”
    Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts after a missed chance as England's Jordan Pickford
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Germany's Thomas Mueller reacts after a missed chance as England's Jordan Pickford

    He added:

    “I don’t want to count my chickens too soon, but I think it’s coming home.” The farmer’s wife agreed, adding:

    “It’s been superb so far. And Jordan has pretty much told us what he thinks of Ukraine’s chances. Not only did he have a poo in their bowl, he kicked it over. He doesn't fancy them at all. They’re on a wing and a prayer as far as he’s concerned. But they’ll probably cry fowl.”
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - London, Britain - June 29, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts. Picture taken June 29, 2021. No. 10 Downing St/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
    © REUTERS / 10 DOWNING ST
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - London, Britain - June 29, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts. Picture taken June 29, 2021. No. 10 Downing St/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

    British fans are excitedly awaiting Saturday's match-up with Ukraine – to be held in Rome – as England eyes up its first trophy since winning the World Cup in 1966.

     

