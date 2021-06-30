Register
11:23 GMT30 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury before retiring from her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich

    As Serena Williams Leaves Wimbledon in Tears, Is It Time for Her to Bid Adieu to the Game?

    © REUTERS / JED LEICESTER
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083273746_0:89:2892:1715_1200x675_80_0_0_095c4ae9c2700da91d08b86b0ae040a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106301083272561-as-serena-williams-leaves-wimbledon-in-tears-is-it-time-for-her-to-bid-adieu-to-the-game/

    American superstar Serena Williams' dream of winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam and an eighth Wimbledon title ended in tears when she slipped on the hallowed Centre Court at the All England Club on Tuesday. It was the former World No. 1's earliest ever exit from the famous tournament.

    Seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams was forced to pull out of her opening round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich after she hurt her left leg in a freak accident in the first set.

    ​It came as another setback for Serena, who last won a Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open and is bidding to tie Australian legend Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

    The former top-ranked player in women's tennis slipped on Centre Court when she attempted to hit a forehand in the fifth game.

    Visibly in pain, Serena winced and looked extremely uncomfortable while chasing balls on the grass.

    After losing that game, Serena asked for the trainer to come out on the court before taking a medical timeout.

    After the treatment, she made efforts to continue playing, but with the score tied at 3-all, the 39-year-old's leg buckled during a point and soon after she was seen bursting into tears.

    Serena eventually dropped to her knees before calling the chair umpire to inform about her decision to retire from the match.

    ​Serena's Reaction to Her Injury

    Serena didn't address the media after her shock exit from the world's pre-eminent tennis tournament, but took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

    She wrote: "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg".

    "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on Centre Court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on -- and off -- the court meant the world to me".
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

    This was just the second time that Serena has retired from a match at a Grand Slam during the course of her illustrious career. The only other time she withdrew from a contest was in the third round of the same tournament in 1998.

    Roger Federer Gutted By Serena Williams' Injury

    Roger Federer was saddened by Serena's injury before saying that he found the Centre Court a bit more slippery than in previous years.

    "Oh my God, I can't believe it", Federer told reporters in his post-match press conference.

    "I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof. I don't know if it's just a gut feeling", Federer stated. "You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down. I feel for a lot of players, it's super key to get through those first two rounds because the grass is more slippery, it is more soft. As the tournament progresses, usually it gets harder and easier to move on", he added.

    While Federer said that he was disappointed to see Serena injured, there was a lot of chatter on Twitter, where fans started speculating whether the former champion had played her final match at Wimbledon.

    ​On the other hand, there were others who said that it was time for Serena to hang up her racket for good.

    ​Serena Has The Right To Choose The Timing of Her Retirement

    However, seven-time Indian national tennis champion Gaurav Natekar feels Serena has the right to choose the timing of her retirement.

    "People tend to forget how much Serena has given to this game. She is a great champion and even though I agree, she is well past her prime, it doesn't mean she should retire from tennis now", Natekar told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "I don't think Serena is playing badly, it's just that things have become really tough for her in the last few years due to the emergence of a new crop of power hitters. But she is still good enough to reach the semis and finals and who knows she might just surprise everyone by winning a Slam one day", he added.

    Related:

    Why Serena Williams May Never Be Able to Equal Margaret Court's All-Time Grand Slam Record
    Has Another Shock Defeat Ended Roger Federer’s Chances of Winning a 21st Grand Slam?
    Serena Williams Retires in Wimbledon First Round After Injury
    Tags:
    trainer, grass, retirement, retirement, tennis players, star player, players, player, Instagram, American, Australian Open 2017, Grand Slam, Grand Slam, accident, accident, accident, injury, tears, fans, fan, Roger Federer, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, first round, Wimbledon tournament, tennis greats, tennis star, tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis, Serena Williams
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse