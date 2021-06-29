Register
13:21 GMT29 June 2021
    After Magic Monday at Euro 2020, England Take on Germany on Tense Tuesday

    Sport
    There were 14 goals and plenty of drama in two thrilling Euro 2020 knock out matches on Monday, with Spain overcoming Croatia and France crashing out on penalties to Switzerland. There are just two places left in the quarter finals with the winner of England v Germany facing either Sweden or Ukraine.

    Gareth Southgate's England team take on Germany on Tuesday, 29 June, in what will be the biggest match at London’s Wembley stadium since 1996.

    Social media is full of comments, speculation, memes and hysteria about the clash between England and their arch-nemesis.

    ​In 1966 England beat West Germany 4-2 at the old Wembley to lift the World Cup but since then it has been defeat after defeat to the old enemy.

    The Germans defeated England in the 1970 World Cup and again in 1990, when Southgate himself was one of the players who missed a penalty during the shoot-out at the end of extra time.

    El delantero inglés Harry Kane, izqda, y el director técnico de la selección inglesa, Gareth Southgate, durante el partido Túnez-Inglaterra en el Mundial Rusia 2018 el 18 de junio
    © Sputnik / Alexander Kriazhev
    Футбол. ЧМ-2018. Матч Тунис - Англия

    Then there was that infamous match at Euro ‘96 and another humbling defeat at the 2010 World Cup.

    England’s one victory was a stunning 5-1 victory in Munich during a World Cup qualifying match in 2001.

    ​Southgate though is not put off by England’s record of defeat against Germany: "This team, I've said for a long time, have had so many unique achievements and my focus is on this team and helping them to succeed. This is about our players. This is their moment and it's their opportunity."

    England have never won the European Championship while Germany have won it three times, most recently in 1996 when they beat the Czech Republic in the final at Wembley.

    ​Joachim Low's team got off to a poor start with defeat against France in their first match but then bounced back to beat Portugal 4-2, only to wobble against Hungary, needing a late equaliser to gain a 2-2 draw and the point they need to qualify.

    Germany’s inconsistency contrasts with England who are undefeated in three games and have yet to concede a goal.

    ​But England, and star striker Harry Kane in particular, have not played with any great skill or fluidity and a lot of fans on social media believe the tension will make things even worse.

    Low, who is managing Germany for the last time, said: "This is a match which electrifies everybody. For both teams, it's in or out, it's now or never, the loser goes home. This is my passion. My whole focus is on the match and I hope we will succeed."

    England will have the majority of the 40,000 crowd on their side.

    The winner will face a quarter-final in Rome against the winner of Sweden v Ukraine, which is taking place later at Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

    Gareth Southgate, Euro 2020, Germany, England
