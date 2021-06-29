Register
07:48 GMT29 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 29, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after his shot is saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer during the penalty shoot-out

    'Kylian Mbappe Feels Guilty': French Boss Reacts as Switzerland Knock France Out of Euro 2020

    © REUTERS / JUSTIN SETTERFIELD
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083262929_0:0:2271:1277_1200x675_80_0_0_ee31fd07295609511f86946fa0872158.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106291083262705-kylian-mbappe-feels-guilty-french-boss-reacts-as-switzerland-knock-france-out-of-euro-2020/

    Earlier, former French international Jerome Rothen slammed Kylian Mbappe for what he saw as his poor performance at Euro 2020. Rothen claimed the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker had an "oversized ego" that had become a major cause of concern for national coach Didier Deschamps.

    France manager Didier Deschamps has refused to hold forward Kylian Mbappe responsible for the country's stunning loss against Switzerland that resulted in their ouster from the Euro 2020 tournament.

    "Nobody can be annoyed with him. When you take responsibility, it can happen. He is obviously very affected by it. Kylian takes responsibility, he feels guilty, but he shouldn't. The squad is united, it always has been", Deschamps said.

    Like Deschamps, French skipper Hugo Lloris too defended Mbappe, never singling out his missed penalty for France's shocking defeat to Switzerland.

    "In football, we win together and we lose together", Lloris told local media after the loss. "We're all responsible for the elimination. It's painful and there is no one to point the finger at. We all fought together against the opponent and there is no excuse to seek. And we have to highlight the Swiss team, they were great".

    He added: "I think the regrets we may have tonight are certainly that we could have managed the game better at 3-1. Our strength in the past was to be strong. And tonight, we left them in the game. Despite that, we didn't give up. We went to the end of the day. Now we have to digest our pain".

    In a match filled with drama and tension, Mbappe missed the decisive penalty which was saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer.

    Mbappe, who led France to World Cup glory in 2018, ended the European Championship without a goal.

    For the first 80 minutes of the game, it was the French team that dominated the proceedings against Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and his team as they led 3-1 in the Round of 16 clash.

    But suddenly in the 81st minute, the momentum changed with Swiss striker Haris Seferovic's second goal. Switzerland levelled the contest at 3-3 as forward Mario Gavranovic scored the equaliser in the 90th minute.

    After a scoreless overtime the match went to a penalty shootout, where Mbappe was France's fifth penalty taker after Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram, and Presnel Kimpembe had delivered for the World Champions.

    Mbappe, whose career has been full of accomplishments, then took his turn for a spot-kick, but Switzerland's exceptional goalkeeper, Yann Sommer managed to read his mind and stopped the ball from reaching the goal by diving to his right.

    With his sensational save, Sommer sent the favourites France packing from the tournament.

    While both Deschamps and Lloris backed Mbappe despite his "poor form" in Euro 2020, former Indian captain Renedy Singh didn't agree with their view.

    He told Sputnik on Tuesday that "Mbappe's poor form has cost France dearly because if he would have performed like he did in the World Cup three years ago, they would have definitely won the Euros this time".

    "I simply can't believe he missed a penalty at such a crucial stage. Mbappe has not just let his manager and captain down, but he has also let down a lot of fans who believed that he would deliver them the Euro trophy in 2021".

    After France's departure from the tournament, the pundits have billed Belgium as the overwhelming favourites.

    Related:

    Videos: Italy Through to EURO 2020 Quarter-Finals, Beat Austria 2-1
    Former France Winger Blasts Kylian Mbappe Over 'Oversized Ego'
    Switzerland Knocks France Out of Euro 2020 Last 16 After Penalty Shootout
    Tags:
    Hugo Lloris, coach, manager, French, France, France, Switzerland, Switzerland, Granit Xhaka, goalkeeper, goals, goal, penalty kick, penalty, blame, competition, tournament, football legend, football player, football pitch, football chant, football match, football star, football game, ex-footballer, football fans, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, football, football, Sputnik, Sputnik, Paul Pogba, European championships, UEFA European Championship, Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse