Biden, Trudeau Agree on 'Friendly Wager' for Stanley Cup Final

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden appeared to have placed their bets on who will win the Stanley Cup final on Monday - America's Tampa Bay Lightning or Canada's Montreal Canadiens - as they made a small exchange on Twitter.
Trudeau was the one to suggest a "friendly wager" to Biden as the game started, calling the two teams "the best" of the NHL. Biden swiftly replied with "You're on, pal". Both leaders used their teams' hashtags.
The two have not revealed the stake.
You’re on pal. #GoBolts https://t.co/jOhA7IB2bE— President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2021
Twitterati took to the threads to try and guess what could be the subject of the "friendly wager" between the American and the Canadian leaders.
the loser has to leave a flaming bag of dog poop on the North Korean side of the DMZ— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 29, 2021
If Canada wins, we have to adopt their healthcare system. 🥶— Skititlez (@Skititlez) June 29, 2021
If America wins, @TimHortonsUS has to put maple donuts back on their menu!— Joe Timmer (@JosephTimmer) June 29, 2021
How bout the loser gets to put Trump in jail?— Brian Guest (@brguest20) June 29, 2021
The Bolts are the current holders of the Stanley Cup, while Montreal is struggling to become the first Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup in 28 years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)