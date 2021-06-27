Videos: Belgian National Team Defeats Portugal, Winner of Euro 2016, Qualifies for Quarterfinal

The only goal of the match, which was held at La Cartuja Stadium in Spain's Seville, was scored by Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard in the 42nd minute.
In total, the Portuguese had 24 shots on goal, the Belgians just six. The Portuguese national team also surpassed their rivals in ball possession (56% to 44%), accuracy (87% versus 84%), and number of passes (642 versus 477).
In the other game of the day, the Czech Republic defeated the Netherlands with a score of 2:0.
In the quarterfinals, Belgium will face Italy, while the Czech Republic are set to meet Denmark.
