Gervonta Davis Destroys Barrios as Mayweather's Advice Helps Him Become Lightweight Champion - Video

Gervonta "Tank" Davis has continued his winning streak, triumphing in his fight against Mario Barrios and claiming the WBA (Regular) super lightweight championship, while Floyd Mayweather advised him in between the rounds.
"I knew [Barrios] was hurt. I just had to catch him at the right time", Davis said later. "Floyd came to me and was honest, he told me I was down. He said, 'Show me that you are great'. This man set the tone, I'm just following in his footsteps. Floyd, I appreciate you. I'm thankful to be in this position".
“Floyd came to me after the 8th round and told me that on the unofficial map I was still behind in points. I did what was necessary to change the situation ”@Gervontaa #GervontaDavis #GervontaBarrios pic.twitter.com/GPN0fGnKR1— Le retour de Boxe Anglaise News (@RetourNews) June 27, 2021
"My coach was telling me to go to a jab side but me, I'm southpaw, so I faked like I was going left and threw my hook over the top, that's how I caught him", Davis said.
While the young boxer faced a lot of pressure from Barrios in the first round, he managed to deliver several powerful uppercuts, coming out on top in the 10th round and then dropping his opponent to his knees in the 11th and winning by TKO.
GERVONTA IS A 3 DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION 🏆🏆🏆 25-0— Jay 🎋💰🇯🇲🏴 (@TeeJThaRealest) June 27, 2021
Cant believe people tried to say Mario Barrios was a bum or a cherry pick
He was fast, strong, calculated and he wouldn’t give up
Now I wanna see him KO Ryan Garcia 😂#DavisBarrios #GervontaDavis
pic.twitter.com/07BsfJdIIr
"I have never been a hater, congrats to Tank. He came in here and did his thing", Barrios said after the fight. "This was nothing short of an exciting fight and that's what we came here to do. I'll be back".
All comments
Show new comments (0)