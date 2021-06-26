Fans Gather in Rome to Watch Euro 2020 Match Between Italy and Austria

Fans are gathering in Rome to watch the Euro 2020 clash between Italy and Austria. The national teams will take to the field to fight for a spot in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
The Italians advanced to the Euro 2020 playoffs from first place in Group A, having won three wins in three matches. The Austrians got to the 1/8 finals of the tournament from second place in Group C, where the Netherlands, Ukraine and North Macedonia also played.
EURO 2020 has been taking place in 11 cities and will end on 11 July.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
All comments
Show new comments (0)