Register
11:21 GMT24 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during an Italian Cup second leg soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz stadium, in Turin, Italy, Friday, June 12, 2020

    Ronaldo Becomes Football's Top International Goal Scorer, But What Really Makes Him the Greatest?

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/74/1079817436_0:264:2824:1852_1200x675_80_0_0_715a88c2eb5e9fc2fa4eedfddd55338a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106241083229726-ronaldo-becomes-footballs-top-international-goal-scorer-but-what-really-makes-him-the-greatest/

    Widely recognised as one of the greatest players of all time, Juventus mega star Cristiano Ronaldo is the only European player to win five Ballon d'Or awards.

    Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is now international football's leading goal scorer after grabbing a brace in Portugal's 2-2 draw against world champions France on Thursday.

    Ronaldo took his tally to 109 goals in 176 games for Portugal, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals in 149 matches from 1993 to 2006. CR7's performance made sure Portugal progressed to the last 16 of EURO 2020 where they will face Belgium on Sunday. 

    The Juve forward also became the first Portuguese player in history to score in all three group games at the tournament, after registering against both Hungary and Germany.

    He's scored a combined 21 goals in the European Championships and FIFA World Cups, more than any other player in history. 

     

    Ronaldo and Daei are the only players to score more than 100 goals on the international stage. 

    Fans, current and former players, and journalists hailed Ronaldo's achievement on social media.

    English broadcaster Piers Morgan described him an "incredible player," while others said he's without doubt the best footballer in the world. 

     

    Ronaldo can play as a left winger, right winger, or as a striker because he can shoot incredibly well with both feet. His great rival Lionel Messi tends to operate in one roaming position and use his favoured left foot. Moreover, Ronaldo is a fitness freak and his athleticism is amazing. He's also cool under pressure and a great leader. 

    Former Indian defender and ex-captain of East Bengal, Muttah Suresh, declared Ronaldo as the greatest of all time. He told Sputnik on Thursday: "For me Ronaldo is the greatest not because he scores goals in every situation, but because he has a never-ending desire to win matches, even when things are not looking good for him."

    "Ronaldo's appetite, attitude and aura make him the player he is. His hunger to win is simply unparalleled in football and that's the reason he is still performing at an incredible level even at the age of 36," he added.

    Ex-Indian midfielder Mehtab Hossain, though, had a different take on why Ronaldo should be considered as the greatest. "Unlike Messi, who has failed to deliver at the grand stage, Ronaldo has delivered, winning the Euro 2016 and now his performance in the ongoing tournament proves that point," he said. 

     

    Related:

    As Lionel Messi Celebrates His 34th Birthday, Here Are His World Records That May Never be Broken
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Cristiano Ronaldo 'Attacked' With Coca-Cola Bottle During Match With France
    Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 109th Goal at UEFA EURO 2020, Tying World Record
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, titles, Real Madrid, Juventus, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2018, records, record, record, goal-scoring, goals, goal, football legend, football player, football chant, football pitch, football match, football star, football club, ex-footballer, football game, football team, football fans, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, Football, football, football, Ballon d'Or, Ballon d'Or, Euro 2020, UEFA European Championship, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse