Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 109th Goal at UEFA EURO 2020, Tying World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 109th career goal for the Portuguese national football team, tying the world record for the most international goals.
With 13 European Championship goals and 7 World Cup goals, Ronaldo is now the record European goalscorer in major tournaments.
Cristiano Ronaldo gets his 109 International goal! pic.twitter.com/tPcKihYm2r— Ryan (@iRyxis_Offical) June 23, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals at the Euros and World Cup combined than any other player in history.— Cristiano Ronaldo News 🇵🇹 (@CRonaldoNews) June 23, 2021
And Cristiano Ronaldo just equalled the highest all-time international scoring - 109 goals scored in 177 appearances for Portugal! pic.twitter.com/1X1boixQfV— Tola (@adetolaov) June 23, 2021
Ronaldo tied the achievement of former Iranian national team striker Ali Daei, who retired in 2007.
“Ronaldo really has the qualities to do it. I have a lot of respect for him. He is such a great player that it isn't even necessary to sing his praises,” Daei said earlier.
Last week, Ronaldo broke Frenchman Michel Platini's record for the most goals in the final stages of the European Championships.
