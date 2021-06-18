Register
09:52 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Outside Wembley Stadium

    Euro Final: UK Reportedly Mulls to Waive COVID Restrictions for VIPs Amid Pressure From UEFA

    © CC BY 2.0 / Martin Pettitt
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082340012_0:126:1601:1026_1200x675_80_0_0_53d30acdcc91fd9f88acdaecf80137a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106181083181045-euro-final-uk-reportedly-mulls-to-waive-covid-restrictions-for-vips-amid-pressure-from-uefa/

    The UK government announced a four-week delay to the final stage of lifting COVID-19 lockdown measures, initially set for 21 June, with postponement intended to buy time for more people to receive jabs and amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

    UK cabinet ministers are considering a proposal to waive coronavirus quarantine restrictions for around 2,500 designated VIPs, including UEFA and FIFA officials, politicians, sponsors and broadcasters upon their arrival in England, reported The Times.

    In addition to the knockout phase of the Euro 2020 games at Wembley stadium, the VIPs would attend training sessions and meetings with the UK government. However, they would not need to self-isolate on arrival, as it the case for ordinary travellers.

    Despite concerns this could result in a surge in coronavirus infections and trigger backlash from the public, the move has purportedly been prompted by a threat from football’s governing body to move the Euro 2020 final from Wembley to Budapest.

    The UEFA EURO 2020 logo is pictured in front of the Saint Petersburg Stadium, one of the host venues for the UEFA EURO 2020 football tournament, in Saint Petersburg on June 9, 2021. - The European championship, which was delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place across between June 11 and July 11, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    The UEFA EURO 2020 logo is pictured in front of the Saint Petersburg Stadium, one of the host venues for the UEFA EURO 2020 football tournament, in Saint Petersburg on June 9, 2021. - The European championship, which was delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place across between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

    Hungary will have no border restrictions for travel from next week, writes the outlet, while the UK’s border restrictions were deemed too strict by The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) as compared with those in the EU.

    UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin was reported as informing the British Government last week that other cities were willing and able to host matches that are currently scheduled to be played at Wembley.

    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Croatia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 13, 2021 England's Harry Kane applauds fans as he is substituted off
    © REUTERS / ANDY RAIN
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Croatia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 13, 2021 England's Harry Kane applauds fans as he is substituted off

    For the semi-finals on 6 -7 July, as well the final on 11 July, Wembley is estimated to be at 50 percent of its 90,000 capacity.

    Controversial Decision 'Mulled'

    Amending the law on coronavirus-prompted border restrictions is bound to cause an outcry, writes the outlet, as only recently the government of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided that "Freedom Day" in England would not go ahead as planned on 21 June.

    The four-week delay to the final phase of lifting the COVID-19 lockdown was prompted by a surge in cases and concerns over the spread of the so-called “Indian”, or “Delta” variant of the virus.

    ​Britain registered 11,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time in four months on 18 June.

    England has a COVID-19 prompted traffic-light system for foreign travel in place. Green, amber and red lists have been created, as of 17 May, with countries graded depending on factors, including their vaccination rate.

    Arrivals from green list countries need a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test. While they will not have to isolate upon their return, they are required to take PCR test on day two after their arrival. Those entering England from amber countries need a negative pre-departure test, have to isolate at home for 10 days and get a PCR test on days two and eight.

    A public health campaign message is displayed on an arrivals information board at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    A public health campaign message is displayed on an arrivals information board at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, July 29, 2020

    Travellers arriving from red list countries, besides needing a negative pre-departure coronavirus test, undergo quarantine at a hotel for 10 days that cannot be cut short, and get a PCR test on days two and eight.

    With the exception of England, Wales and Scotland, every national team participating in the Euro 2020 apart from red-listed Turkey is on the amber list and, accordingly, is required to self-isolate for up to 10 days.

    If proposals to exempt the VIPs is approved by the Cabinet's Covid-O committee and passed by Parliament, some red-list travellers might dodge quarantine upon arrival in England.

    Taking into consideration concerns generated by the spread of the Delta variant of the virus across the nation, the government will reportedly scrutinise the potential fallout from eased restrictions before agreeing to any exemptions.

    Experts cited by the outlet suggest that waivers, as those sought by FIFA and UEFA, might boost England's 2030 World Cup bid, allowing Boris Johnson to meet with senior figures from football’s governing bodies.

     

    Related:

    Video: Flash-Mob Protest Outside Downing Street After 21 June 'Freedom Day' Pushed Back
    Fears of ‘Lockdown Without End’ as BoJo Faces Ferocious Tory Backlash over ‘Freedom Day’ Delay
    Don’t Mess With the Sponsors: UEFA Warns Euro 2020 Teams of Fines if More Bottles Moved
    'Freedom Day' Delay: A Bucket of Cold Water for England's Entertainment Industry
    Denmark vs Belgium Euro 2020 Game Halted to Applaud Eriksen – Video
    Tags:
    FIFA, FIFA, Hungary, Wembley stadium, Euro 2020, quarantine, quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, UEFA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse