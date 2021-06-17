Register
01:50 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

    Tiger Woods Spotted Sitting in Golf Cart in Los Angeles, First Time Since Surgeries

    © AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082565133_0:0:3642:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6620fc11583310b0df18cfcb5dae9596.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106171083171325-tiger-woods-spotted-sitting-in-golf-cart-in-los-angeles-first-time-since-surgeries/

    Legendary golfer Tiger Woods sustained major injuries in a solo car accident in February. Police revealed in April that the sportsman was exceeding the safe speed limit by a significant margin. He was seriously hurt, sustaining several compound fractures on one leg and other severe injuries.

    Tiger Woods was spotted on Tuesday in Los Angeles, reportedly for the first time since his car accident, according to a video shared by TMZ.

    The athlete was seen on the Los Angeles airport tarmac, siting with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, in a golf cart. He had crutches and was wearing a compression stocking on his right leg.

    Woods, who was going into rehab in Florida, apparently for the first time returned to Los Angeles since receiving medical treatment in two Los Angeles hospitals.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от TWSPOT (@twspot)

    "This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he said earlier, speaking to Golf Digest.

    He didn’t reveal at the time whether he would be able to return to golf, saying that his only goal at the moment was to be able to walk on his own.

    The accident occurred on 23 February in Los Angeles. Woods’s car flipped over after hitting a curb and crashing into a tree. The golfer severely damaged one leg and underwent several difficult surgeries.

    It was said that the athlete had been speeding at between 84 and 87 mph although the limit was 45 mph. Investigators found out that at the time Woods pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The police said that no evidence was found that during the accident Woods was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol.

    Related:

    Tiger Woods Opens Up About 'Inner Demons', Weighs in on Golf Career Challenges in New Documentary
    Tiger Woods: Police Sources Say Golf Icon Didn’t Try to Slow Down His Car Before Crash
    Tiger Woods Thought He Was in Florida After February Crash, Collision Report Reveals
    Tags:
    injuries, car accident, Los Angeles, Tiger Woods
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse