Register
14:01 GMT17 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v Portugal - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - 15 June 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo rounds Hungary's Peter Gulacsi as he scores their third goal

    As Ronaldo Breaks Euros Goal Record, What Are the Other Records CR7 Can Break Soon?

    © REUTERS / LASZLO BALOGH
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/11/1083175472_0:34:3400:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_2a1348f714385a05ce90d7e5fda6f197.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106171083165709-as-ronaldo-breaks-euros-goal-record-what-are-the-other-records-cr7-can-break-soon/

    Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time and arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is breaking football records for fun. He is the only European player ever to score more than 100 international goals and win five Ballon d'Or awards.

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time record goal scorer at the European Championships after scoring a brace in Portugal's emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

    The Portuguese skipper beat the record set by French great Michel Platini, who scored a total of nine goals at the Euros.

    Ronaldo scored a penalty before netting another goal against Hungary last night. With his appearance against the Hungarians, Ronaldo also became the first player ever to feature at five Euros.

    CR7, as Ronaldo is nicknamed, has been part of every European Championship since 2004, when Portugal hosted the event and were the eventual finalists where they lost to Greece in what was a shock result.

    Ronaldo has featured in five Euros so far, and has scored goals in each of the five Euro championships, becoming the first man to achieve the feat.

    Aged 36 years and 130 days, he became the oldest Portuguese player to score a goal in a major football tournament, beating Pepe's previous record (35 years, 124 days), which he had set in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    The former Real Madrid forward is the oldest to score at least two goals in a Euro game, surpassing former Ukraine skipper Andriy Shevchenko, who was 35 years and 256 days old when he scored a brace in his country's 2-1 win over Sweden at Euro 2012.

    What Are Other Records Ronaldo Can Break During Euro 2020

    • Leading Goal Scorer in International Football

    With his twin goals against Hungary, Ronaldo has now scored 106 goals in his international football career. He is only three shy of Ali Daei of Iran's all-time record of 109 goals.

    If the Portuguese side makes it through to the finals of the tournament, there's every chance that Ronaldo will succeed in breaking Daei's long-standing record.

    Former Indian defender Muttah Suresh, who captained East Bengal spoke to Sputnik about Ronaldo's achievements on Wednesday.

    "Ronaldo is perhaps playing his last Euro and he will be really, really motivated to break Ali Daei's record of most international goals in this tournament. Ronaldo's focus will not just be on the record, but he will be eager to win the trophy for Portugal," he said.

    "Ronaldo loves to respond to his critics with his performances on the field, and that's why he will not be satisfied with anything less than the trophy at the Euros," Suresh added.

    • Most Assists at the European Championships

    With eight assists, the Czech Republic's Karel Poborsky holds the record for the most assists at the Euros.

    However, Ronaldo is close behind with six assists and it is quite possible for him to break or equal this record as well during the course of the ongoing Euro 2020.

    With five assists, Raul, David Beckham, Luis Figo, Arjen Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger rank third in the list, behind second placed Ronaldo.

    • Most Capped European international

    The Hungary match was Ronaldo's 176th game for Portugal and he is currently the second most capped European in the world.

    With 180 caps, Sergio Ramos of Spain holds the all-time record. But if Portugal does manage to reach the semis of Euro 2020, Ronaldo will move ahead of Ramos with 181 appearances for his country.

    World Records in International Football Ronaldo Already Owns

    • Most International Hat-tricks

    Ronaldo is the first and the only player to score nine hat-tricks in international football. His last hat-trick came in 2019, when Portugal defeated Lithuania 6-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

    • Goals Scored Against Most Number of Different National Teams

    CR7 has scored goals for Portugal against 42 national teams. No other player has scored goals against even 40 national teams, so Ronaldo's record is safe for many more years to come.

    • First Player to Score in 11 International Competitions in a Row

    He is the only player to score goals in eleven consecutive international tournaments. While Ronaldo has scored goals in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and the ongoing edition of the European Championships, he has netted goals at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

    Besides his goals in the Euros and the World Cup, Ronaldo has also scored goals in the 2017 Confederations Cup and the Nations League in 2020.

    Related:

    'Sunil Chhetri is India's Cristiano Ronaldo', Says Former India Captain Bhaichung Bhutia
    Paul Pogba Follows in Ronaldo’s Footsteps, Removes Heineken Beer Bottle at Euro 2020 Presser
    Coca Cola Loses Billions in Market Value as Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Soft Drink at Euros Presser
    Tags:
    Nations League, 2017 Confederations Cup, 2017 Confederations Cup, Juventus, Pepe, Greece, Portugal, Hungary, Michel Platini, Ballon d'Or, Ballon d'Or, goal-scoring, goals, goal, records, record, record, FC Real Madrid, Real Madrid, football legend, football player, football pitch, football match, football star, football club, ex-footballer, football game, football team, football fans, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, Football, football, football, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, European championships, UEFA European Championship, Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse