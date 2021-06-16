Italy Makes It to Euro 2020 Play-Offs After Defeating Switzerland With 3-0

The Italian national football team secured a place in Euro 2020 play-offs on Wednesday, having won a game against the Swiss team with a 3-0 score.
Manuel Locatelli scored two goals, with Ciro Immobile adding another for his team.
Italy's national team celebrated the result of the game in its Twitter account.
#EURO2020— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) June 16, 2021
And that's our place in the round of 16 secured 🔒#ITA #ITASUI #Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/s2JALCgJcN
The victory has the Italian team leading Group A with six points, followed by Wales with four points. Switzerland has one point, while Turkey has zero.
