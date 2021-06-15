Register
20:51 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Croatia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 13, 2021 England's Harry Kane applauds fans as he is substituted off

    What Makes England Captain Harry Kane the Best Centre-Forward in the World

    © REUTERS / ANDY RAIN
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083156064_0:0:3081:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_599a7b9073541ff8b73297bef53c5fc0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106151083154635-what-makes-england-captain-harry-kane-the-best-centre-forward-in-the-world/

    England skipper Harry Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in football. The Tottenham Hotspur forward is also known for his technique, ball control, creativity, and passing. His ability to control the flow of his side's offensive play is world-class, making him one of the most prolific goal scorers in Premier League history.

    Arguably the best centre-forward in the world currently, Harry Kane is a highly likable and non-controversial figure among fans of the game.

    Last month, he underlined his status as one of the most competent forwards in football after winning both the Premier League's Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.

    With his 23 goals and 14 assists during the 2020-21 season, Kane became the first player in 22 years and only the third player in the history of the English league to finish as the top goal scorer as well as the player with the maximum number of assists.

    Before him, only two players achieved a similar feat. Andrew Cole reached the milestone with Newcastle United in 1993-94, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink accomplished it for Leeds United in 1998-99.

    It is Kane's third Golden Boot award, making him the third player to complete a hat-trick of the award in the Premier League. Before Kane, English legend Alan Shearer and former Arsenal superstar Thierry Henry accomplished the award-winning hat-trick.

    Kane's stupendous success was not achieved in a day.

    At the start of his career at Tottenham - or the Spurs, as the club is popularly known - Kane was believed to be a one-dimensional forward, who could hit the ball extremely hard, but lacked other qualities.

    As he spent more time at White Hart Lane, the home of the Spurs, Kane gradually developed into a forward with an extraordinary passing range, amazing foot speed and quick movement, who could tear the defenses of even the best teams apart.

    There was a time when Kane was the world's best player inside the penalty area, but now he is perhaps the best player outside of it, as well.

    Former footballer Syed Rahim Nabi, who played as a midfielder for the Indian team, spoke to Sputnik about Kane's qualities on Tuesday.

    He said Kane is the best centre-forward in the world because he is "ferociously fast and is always a step ahead of his closest rivals."

    "I think he is a better finisher than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but what sets him apart from the rest of the field is his special knack of being in the right place at the right time," Nabi added.

    Former India international player Mehtab Hossain termed Kane as the most perfect centre-forward that anyone could find in football at the moment.

    Speaking to Sputnik on Tuesday, Hossain said: "Kane has no pronounced weakness. He is simply excellent at ball possession, creates a plethora of opportunities for others and is definitely a leader on the field."

    As a finisher, Kane can hit the ball extremely cleanly with both feet and more often than not he tends to find the corner of the goal. He is possibly second best in heading skills, after Ronaldo, who is the master in aerial shot-making.

    Kane's extraordinary range of shots, from ball possession to outpacing his rivals with extreme speed to outmaneuvering opponents with smart moves in the penalty area, makes him tough to defend against.

    His sharp and sudden movements in the penalty area are a nightmare for rival defenders because once he is close to the net, he is a threat no defender wants to encounter.

    A defender finds Kane exceptionally tough to second-guess and that's the reason the England skipper almost always returns from the penalty area with a goal or an assist.

    But what truly makes him the best centre-forward in the game is his anticipation and variation of movement.

    Praising Kane's movement and his ability to predict the direction of the ball, Hossain said that Kane is brilliant at positioning himself while receiving a pass or a cross. "He anticipates the movement of the ball better than anyone else in football and it allows him to control the game with his offensive style of play."

    Kane is currently leading his national side in the Euro 2020, where the Three Lions, as England is popularly known, defeated Croatia 1-0 in their opener on Sunday.

    Even though Kane did not score in the game, England boss Gareth Southgate has huge expectations from his captain and he will be looking forward to seeing him score a number of goals in the tournament.

    Related:

    Bellingham Becomes Youngest to Play at Euro: Who Are Other Teens Who Made History at the Tournament?
    After Dramatic Cardiac Arrest at Euro 2020 Will Christian Eriksen be Forced to Retire From Football?
    Will Portuguese Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Lead His Country to Euro 2020 Glory?
    Tags:
    goal-scoring, goals, goal, defenders, hat-trick, Golden Boot, Thierry Henry, Premier League, premier league, Premier League, Tottenham, Tottenham Hotspur, Tottenham Spurs, Juventus, football legend, football player, football pitch, football match, football game, football star, football club, ex-footballer, football team, football fans, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, Football, football, football, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, UEFA European Championship, European championships, Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse