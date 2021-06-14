Spain Draws 0-0 Against Sweden at Euro 2020

The Spanish national football team drew with Sweden on Monday in the match of the 1st round group stage of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

The game, held in in Seville, Spain, ended with a score 0:0 amid difficulties that the teams faced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swedish footballer Kristoffer Olsson was replaced in the 84th minute due to an injury and Swede Viktor Claesson joined the game on 69th, but football fans haven't seen any goal moments.

Both teams gained one point. Spain is currently ranked second in Group E with the Swedes one rung below. Slovakia for now holds the first place in the group.

In the next round, Spain will play with Poland. The game will take place on 19 June in Seville. Sweden is to meet with Slovakia in St. Petersburg the day before.

The two teams have to start the tournament not with the best lineup as some players were tested positive to COVID-19, including Spanish captain Sergio Busquets and Swedish midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg.

On June 11, the sixteenth UEFA Championship kicked off in Rome. The championship was supposed to take place last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.