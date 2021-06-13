Register
15:24 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    England Players Booed at Wembley for Kneeling at Start of Croatia Match

    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    271
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083139715_0:142:3326:2012_1200x675_80_0_0_affd34b1d7666f08adc1b5ed8dc2e17a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106131083139767-england-players-booed-at-wembley-for-kneeling-at-start-of-croatia-match/

    In a statement early on Sunday, the English Football Association (FA) "encouraged" supporters opposed to the protest action not to boo the team as it 'took the knee'. But many of the restricted 22,500 crowd at Wembley expressed their opposition to the gesture.

    Some England supporters have booed the national football team for kneeling at the start of their match against Croatia at Wembley.

    Croatian players stood and looked on while the England squad knelt in deference to the US Black Lives Matter movement, minutes before kick-off in Sunday’s delayed Euro 2020 debut for both teams.

    But the gesture drew a mixed reaction from the 22,500 spectators at the match, limited to one-quarter of the national stadium's capacity.

    In a statement early on Sunday, the English Football Association (FA) "encouraged" fans opposed to the protest action not to boo the team as it 'took the knee'.

    “They are doing this as a mechanism of peacefully protesting against discrimination, injustice and inequality. This is personally important to the players and the values the team collectively represents", the FA said. “We encourage those that oppose this action to reflect on the message you are sending to the players you are supporting".

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that "everybody should cheer for England", but dodged a question on whether he would also kneel under the "implausible hypothesis" that he was called up to play for England.

    ​The political issue divided football fans on Twitter too.

    ​Some thought it was ironic that England supporters were taunting the Germans, whose first match is against France on Tuesday, with Battle of Britain-themed chants before the Croatia game, while objecting to the political message of kneeling.

    ​England centre-forward Raheem Sterling, a black player, scored the only goal of the match after 57 minutes to take victory for the tournament hosts.

    Supporters have previously booed players for 'taking the knee' before league matches, a form of protest begun by black US American Football player Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Kaepernick initially sat as other players stood for the national anthem in protest at police killings of black people, but later began kneeling beside his team-mates.

    Related:

    Millwall Controversy: Wayne Rooney Slams 'Disgraceful' Fans Booing Kneeling Players
    Defaced and Damaged Statue of Slave Trader Toppled by BLM Last Year Goes on Display in Bristol
    'Stand Up For Sasha': Mother of Critically Shot BLM Activist Calls on Witnesses to Come Forward
    Tags:
    Raheem Sterling, Colin Kaepernick, Croatia, Wembley stadium, England's Football Association (FA), English Football Association, UEFA European Championship, UEFA, England, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse