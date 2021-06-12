Russian Tennis Player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Loses to Barbara Krejcikova in French Open Final

Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has lost a match against Czech player Barbara Krejcikova in the final of this year's French Open. Krejcikova secured victories in the first and third sets 6-1 and 6-4 respectively, while Pavlyuchenkova won in the second set with six games versus the Czech sportswoman's two.
The match lasted for nearly two hours, with Pavlyuchenkova taking a medical break at the end of the second set.
Prior to the 12 June match, Pavlyuchenkova held 32nd place in the global Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking for singles, while her opponent, Krejcikova, was placed at 33rd.
This was the first time Pavlyuchenkova played in the final of a Grand Slam tournament for singles in her career. It was also the first time since 2015 that a Russian tennis sportswoman reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament. This was last done by Maria Sharapova, who lost in the final of the Australian Open to Serena Williams.
Today's victory in the French Open became the first Grand Slam singles win for Krejcikova and the second singles title in her career.
