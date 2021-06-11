Watch Turkish Player Merih Demiral Scoring 1st Goal at EURO 2020, Sending Ball Into Own Net

The first goal of the EURO 2020 was scored by Turkish national football player Merih Demiral, who hit the ball into his own net in the opening match of the tournament against the Italian team.
The 23-year-old Demiral was charged with the own goal in the 53rd minute of the game.
Advantage Italy 🇮🇹— BocaGalactico™️ (@BocaGalactico) June 11, 2021
1-0 after Merih Demiral scored an own goal pic.twitter.com/dhGpdPOLEo
The Italians' advantage in the 66th minute was doubled by Ciro Immobile, who scored the second goal against the Turks.
The opening match of the Group A tournament between the national teams of Turkey and Italy is taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Recall that in Group A, in addition to the Italians and Turks, the national teams of Wales and Switzerland will be competing in the group.
The match is not yet over, with the Italians leading 2:0.
According to sports media, Demiral's score is the first time in the history of the EURO championship that the opening goal was an own goal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)