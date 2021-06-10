Register
18:45 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 16, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the final

    Nadal and Djokovic Prepare to Meet in French Open Semis, But What Makes Their Rivalry So Great?

    © REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119272_0:6:2859:1615_1200x675_80_0_0_87c2b068feae80ef7b429c65478e08cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106101083118867-nadal-and-djokovic-prepare-to-meet-in-french-open-semis-but-what-makes-their-rivalry-so-great/

    John McEnroe vs. Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras vs. Andre Agassi – all great rivalries. But world no.1 Novak Djokovic vs. reigning Roland Garros champion Nadal is arguably more special.

    World no.1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are set to meet each other on Friday for a record 58th time. It will also be their ninth meeting at the French Open in Paris.

    Ever since he burst on the scene as a teenager in 2005, Spain's Nadal has virtually owned the French Open, winning a record 13 titles in Paris and compiling an astounding 105-2 win loss record.

    But only two men have beaten the southpaw in the tournament, one of them is Djokovic, who stunned him in the quarterfinals in 2016, and Robin Soderling of Sweden, who did the same in the last 16 in 2009.

    Nadal won their most recent clash in the final of the Rome Masters on 16 May after defeating Djokovic in a thrilling three-set classic.

    With his fifth consecutive clay-court triumph over the 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak, Nadal became the first man to win at least 10 titles at four different venues in tennis. He has 13 titles at Roland Garros, 12 in Barcelona, 11 in Monte Carlo, and 10 in Rome.

    Despite his victory over Djokovic in the Italian capital, it's the Serb who still holds a 29-28 edge over Nadal in their career head-to-head meetings.

    However, when it comes to the French Open, the Spaniard has been utterly dominant, garnering a 7-1 lead over Djokovic at the famed Clay Court Slam.

    Regarding their clashes on clay, Nadal once again holds a massive 19-7 advantage. The left-hander has also outclassed and outperformed Djokovic in nine of the 13 finals they have played on the dirt.

    On the other hand, Djokovic has been the most dominant player on the hard courts for more than a decade and he has a massive 20-7 lead over the current French Open champion on the surface.

    While on grass, their record stands at 2-2 with Djokovic winning their last encounter on the slippery surface in the semifinals of Wimbledon in a five-set epic in 2018.

    Both players have won a record 36 Masters (ATP tournaments ranked below Grand Slams) titles each. Nadal has won 20 Grand Slams to Djokovic's 18, but the Serb is a year younger to Nadal, who celebrated his 36th birthday just a few days ago during the event in Paris.

    According to former player Vishal Uppal, who represented India in the Davis Cup, the two superstars are virtually inseparable, barring their mastery on their favoured surfaces.

    With nearly nothing to differentiate them as far as shot making, versatility, doggedness, and the hunger to win are concerned, the next few years of their rivalry could possibly decide the fate of the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate in tennis.

    However, Uppal doesn't think that Djokovic and Nadal's rivalry is the greatest in men's tennis. But he agreed that their rivalry is indeed special.

    "Federer-Nadal is a bigger rivalry because it has had an incredible impact on the growth of tennis," he told Sputnik.

    "Two great athletes going hard at each other is always amazing to watch. Both Nadal and Djokovic are trying to get past Federer's record of Grand Slams which makes it very interesting."

    "Federer on his own is trying to add a couple more Grand Slams in his kitty to make their task more difficult. We are witnessing three of the greatest tennis players chasing history and trying to stay one up on the others," he added.

    On the other hand, seven-time national tennis champion Gaurav Natekar, who won a gold medal at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima argues Djokovic and Nadal's rivalry is the greatest.

    "If you look at the sheer number of times they have played each other, and the kind of intensity, drama and never say die attitude the two bring with them to the court, their rivalry becomes the greatest by default," he told Sputnik.

    "I would say Nadal and Djokovic's rivalry is not just one of the greatest in tennis, but it is also one of the greatest ever in sports."

    "Both Nadal and Djokovic have pushed each other to the limit and they have actually made each other grow as tennis players, as human beings, not only game-wise but also mentally and emotionally."

    Related:

    Why Serena Williams May Never Be Able to Equal Margaret Court's All-Time Grand Slam Record
    After Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova, Ash Barty Pulls Out of French Open
    Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open Tennis Tournament
    Tags:
    meetings, meeting, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, US Open, US Open, coronavirus, COVID-19, rivalry, tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis, ATP, ATP Tour, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg, Grand Slam, Grand Slam, Paris, Paris, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, French Open, Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse