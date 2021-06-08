Register
14:39 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A video journalist films a giant football of the Euro 2020 European football tournament on 8 June 2021 by the Olympic stadium in Rome, three days before the delayed competition finally kicks off on June 11 in Rome when Italy hosts Turkey.

    France, Belgium Favourites to Win Euro 2020, Kane to Finish as Top Goal Scorer, Say Experts

    © AFP 2021 / VINCENZO PINTO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083099815_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c5af435b6f863ebd4f0ea5a65458563d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106081083099541-france-belgium-favourites-to-win-euro-2020-kane-to-finish-as-top-goal-scorer-say-experts/

    The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly known as Euro 2020 is scheduled to be held in 11 cities of 11 countries in Europe from 11 June to 11 July 2021. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held from 12 June to 12 July 2020 but it had to be postponed for a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    World Champions France and top-ranked Belgium are the favourites to win the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament, which is set to begin with a match between Italy and Turkey on 11 June.

    According to the experts, including Indian legend Bhaichung Bhutia, England skipper Harry Kane is all set to become the tournament's top-scorer ahead of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

    If France is victorious at London's Wembley Stadium, where the final of the tournament will be played on 11 July, they'll have won both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro for the first time since 2000.

    Spain's Sergio Ramos rests during the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2018.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Sergio Ramos Left Out of Spain's Euro 2020 Squad
    The French national football team, popularly known as Les Bleus, won the European Championship in 1984 and 2000. They were the runners-up to Portugal in 2016. With three trophies each, Germany and Spain have won the most championships, and if France wins this year, it will equal their record.

    France is the reigning World Champion after winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018, defeating Croatia 4-2 in a one-sided final in Moscow. France was so dominant that it was undefeated in the entire tournament, winning six matches and ending one in a draw before clinching a second World Cup title in 20 years.

    They had won their first FIFA World Cup in 1998 when the legendary Zinedine Zidane scored a brace to lead the team to a historic 3-0 triumph over Brazil at home.

    Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia believes France will win the tournament. Bhutia, who will be a part of Sony Network's commentary team, believes that France has the team and the form to go the distance in the competition.

    Speaking to Sputnik on Tuesday, he said, "France will be the overwhelming favourite to win the Euro 2020 followed by Belgium because both the teams have been performing really, really well of late. Especially, France has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante and Paul Pogba, who can literally dismantle any side in the world if they play to their potential."

    During the qualifying rounds, Belgium was indeed the team to beat as they won all 10 matches, scored a staggering 40 goals and conceded only three goals during those matches.

    With Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku on the team at the moment, Belgium seems to have their best chance to win the Euro title this year.

    Former India international Syed Rahim Nabi, who will act as one of the experts (commentator) for the tournament on the same television network, agreed with Bhutia's assessment that France and Belgium would be the teams to watch out for.

    But Nabi acknowledges that the defending champions Portugal cannot be taken out of the equation because it is possibly Ronaldo's last European Championship and he would like to put up a stellar show in the competition.

    "There's no doubt that France and Belgium are the frontrunners to win the Euro 2020 as they have been the most consistent teams for the past few years. But Portugal being the defending champions will give them a tough challenge,” Nabi told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    “Ronaldo, who was the inspiration behind their victory in 2016, can once again lead them to the title as he knows his time to win a major tournament is ticking really fast," Nabi added.

    Another former Indian footballer, Muttah Suresh, who also captained East Bengal, favoured Belgium to win the title.

    (FILES) Sweden's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic points his finger during the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris
    © AFP 2021 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Knee Injury Forces Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out of Euro 2020
    He said, "Belgium has got a very strong side and certainly, they can end their major trophy drought in the upcoming European Championships."

    After making their picks to win the tournament, Bhutia, Nabi and Suresh also chose their favourite players, who could win the golden boot in the championships.

    While Bhutia and Suresh named English forward Kane to become the top-scorer ahead of Ronaldo, Mbappe, Benzema and Lukaku, Nabi tipped Ronaldo to emerge as the top-scorer.

    Bhutia added, "I think Harry Kane will be the front-runner to claim the Golden Boot, followed by Mbappe and Ronaldo."

    On the other hand, Nabi said, "For me Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now and I simply can't think about a better name than him. Plus, this would be his last Euro, which I think would motivate him to put his best foot forward in the tournament."

    Apart from France, Belgium, and Portugal, Kane's England would be the other team to watch out for, especially after their fourth-place finish at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

    Managed by Gareth Southgate, England was the second best team after Belgium in the qualifiers as they won seven of their eight matches before sealing their spot in the event.

    Related:

    ‘I’m Leaving Because the Club no Longer Has the Faith in Me’, Zidane Blames Real Madrid After Exit
    'Sunil Chhetri is India's Cristiano Ronaldo', Says Former India Captain Bhaichung Bhutia
    Golden Boot for Sale: Who Will Win the Race to Sign England Striker Harry Kane for £150 Mln?
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, corona, Gareth Southgate, Moscow, London, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Wembley stadium, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup, Zinedine Zidane, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Romelu Lukaku, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Euro 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse