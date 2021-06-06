Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open Tennis Tournament

Tennis player Roger Federer has announced his withdrawal from the French Open, just hours after defeating Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the tournament's third-round match.
"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery", the 39-year-old sportsman said in a statement.
The organisers confirmed Federer's withdrawal, issuing a relevant statement on Twitter.
Following his Saturday's victory over Dominik Koepfer, Federer was due to hit the court on Monday to compete with Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner had to undergo two knee surgeries in 2020 and go through prolonged rehabilitation.
The Basel-born star has suffered from knee issues multiple times during his career, having undergone his first operation for a torn meniscus back in 2016.
