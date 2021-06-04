Register
15:14 GMT04 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken at the French national anti-doping laboratory, on 23 June 2008 in Chatenay-Malabry, outside Paris, shows a waste bin filled with gloves, syringes and test tubes used for blood samples.

    Doping Scandal Hits Indian Wrestling as Tokyo-bound Grappler Fails Dope Test

    © AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083072880_0:291:3072:2019_1200x675_80_0_0_55b4fa3320b14332c8e02a6f8fa4e16e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106041083072207-doping-scandal-hits-indian-wrestling-as-tokyo-bound-grappler-fails-dope-test/

    Wrestling is among the sports at which India excels, with grapplers having won medals in three consecutive Olympics. Sushil Kumar won a bronze in Beijing and was joined by Yogeshwar Dutt on the podium in London. And in 2016, Sakshi Malik went on to make history as she became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics.

    With less than 50 days to go for the Olympics, a major controversy has felled Indian wrestling. For the second successive Olympics, the sport has been caught up in a doping scandal after a Tokyo-bound Indian grappler failed a dope test.

    The United World Wrestling (UWW), the global governing body of the sport, has suspended the wrestler - whose identity is being kept under wraps until he or she takes another test - for the time being as it investigates the alleged violations of anti-doping rules by the Indian grappler.

    Overall, eight Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo.

    The Japan-bound group consists of four men and four women. However, this latest instance of possible doping puts whether the wrestler participates in the event in doubt.

    Wrestling comprises a total of 288 qualifying spots for athletes from all over the world. Out of these 288 spots, Indian wrestlers succeeded in bagging eight places for themselves by virtue of their performance in the continental and world qualifiers.

    But India can lose one of its hard-earned spots if the grappler's second test - the so-called ‘B’ sample - also proves positive in the next few days. Furthermore, if that test comes back positive, the wrestler could face suspension which could last years.

    Wrestling has one of the highest number of doping cases in India. According to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) records, wrestling accounted for 12 anti-doping rule violations in 2019-2020 which was third-highest after athletics and weightlifting.

    Former Indian wrestler Geetika Jakhar, who won a silver medal during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, spoke to Sputnik on Friday about the growing menace of doping in wrestling.

    After deploring the practice of doping and stating that whoever does it should receive the most stringent punishment, she added: “Doping not only destroys a wrestler's career, but also their reputation and goodwill, which they would have earnt by putting in so much hard work during all these years. In my opinion, it is not just a crime, but a sin to dope in sports.

    "Wrestlers, especially the younger lot, easily get attracted to performance-enhancing drugs because they want to climb the ladder too fast. But in that process, they forget that it would eventually end their career because you just can't make a fool of the anti-doping authorities," she added.

    This is not the first incident of a wrestler failing a dope test just before the Olympics: in 2016, a few months before the Rio Games, Mumbai-based grappler Narsingh Yadav tested positive for a banned substance.

    Related:

    India's Boxers Could Set New Medal Record at Tokyo Olympics
    Is International Olympics Committee Holding Tokyo Hostage to Host the Mega Event in COVID Times?
    Sushil Kumar's Arrest for Murder and What It Means for India's Wrestling Mecca, Chhatrasal
    Tags:
    anti-doping scandal, doping charges, doping scandal, doping test, doping ban, doping, anti-doping, doping, United World Wrestling, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, wrestling, wrestling, WADA, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse