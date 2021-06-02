Register
10:15 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 19, 2021 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti waves to fans during a lap of appreciation after the match

    As Carlo Ancelotti Heads Back to Real Madrid, Europe’s Managerial Merry-Go-Round Keeps Turning

    © REUTERS / PETER POWELL
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083050257_0:209:2924:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_d201b2d160e8c42b98f347bcb1f4a986.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106021083056400-as-carlo-ancelotti-heads-back-to-real-madrid-europes-managerial-merry-go-round-keeps-turning/

    Everton are looking for a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti walked out on them after just 18 months. They are one of four English Premier League clubs who have a vacancy to fill.

    Real Madrid have hired Carlo Ancelotti as their head coach for the second time as they bid to reclaim their position at the summit of European football.

    On Tuesday, 1 June, Ancelotti signed a three-year deal at the Bernabeu, replacing Zinedine Zidane, who left the club last week after a disappointing season in which the Spanish giants were knocked out of the Champions’ League in the semi-finals and pipped to the league title by crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

    Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final Second Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 5, 2021 Chelsea's Timo Werner in action with Real Madrid's Luka Modric
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final Second Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 5, 2021 Chelsea's Timo Werner in action with Real Madrid's Luka Modric

    Ancelotti, 61, was the boss at Real from 2013 to 2015 and won the Champions’ League in 2014.

    The Italian also won two Champions’ League trophies with AC Milan and has success with a number of other clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

    Ancelotti said: "While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time,'' Ancelotti said in a statement on the English club’s website.

    Real Madrid responded by saying: "The Italian returns to our club after rewriting the history books during his first spell in the Real Madrid hot seat. The new coach boasts vast experience and an impressive trophy haul.''
    Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tackles Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
    PETER BYRNE
    Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tackles Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

    But his departure is a hammer blow for Everton whose wealthy owner, Iranian-born Farhad Moshiri, had hoped the Italian would spearhead the Merseyside club’s return to the big time.

    Everton have not won the championship in England since 1987 - five years before the Premier League was created - but they spent big last summer on Colombian midfileder James Rodriguez, Frenchman Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan, a Brazilian who played for Ancelotti at Napoli.

    Moshiri is expected to seek to recruit Nuno Espirito Santo, who resigned as manager of Wolves earlier this month.

    ​But he may be beaten to it by Crystal Palace, who have reportedly already held talks with the highly-rated Nuno. Palace are managerless after former England boss Roy Hodgson retired. 

    A veritable game of musical chairs is under way at Europe’s top clubs with Antonio Conte leaving Inter Milan last week having led them to the Serie A title.

    Inter have already replaced him with Simone Inzaghi, the brother of former Italian international striker Pippo Inzaghi. Simone had coached Lazio since 2016.

    Conte was reportedly furious about the club’s plans to sell off 80 million euros worth of players.

    United manager Jose Mourinho is pictured ahead of a Champions League fixture against CSKA Moscow
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Filippov
    United manager Jose Mourinho is pictured ahead of a Champions League fixture against CSKA Moscow

    Everton and Tottenham Hotspur - who fired Jose Mourinho last month - are both courting Conte but Spurs have also held talks with Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentinian who currently manages Paris St Germain.

    Mourinho himself rocked up again at Roma and is trying to sign Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka for next season.

    Italy’s biggest and most famous club, Juventus, are smarting from losing the Serie A title after nine consecutive championships.

    ​They reacted by sacking manager Andrea Pirlo and bringing back Massimiliano Allegri, who won five of those Serie A titles for the “Old Lady”.

    In a statement Juventus said: “Now we are ready to begin again with Allegri, to build our future together with his enormous professionalism, his moral strength, with the brilliant ideas of a coach capable of shuffling the cards, both on and off the pitch.”
    Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 21, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
    © REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
    Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 21, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts

    One of the “cards” Allegri is expected to shuffle is Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, who has reportedly been offered to both Manchester United and Paris St Germain.

    Juventus are keen to shed Ronaldo - who earns 10 million euros a year - from their payroll.

    Other changes on the managerial merry-go-round are former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti replacing Gennaro Gattuso at Napoli and Bayern Munich replacing Hansi Flick - who is leaving to manage the German national team - with Julian Nagelsmann, who has impressed with RB Leipzig.

    Tags:
    Juventus, Bayern Munich, Everton FC, Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse