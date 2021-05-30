Naomi Osaka Fined $15,000, Threatened With French Open Disqualification Over Media Boycott

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No 2 Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for skipping a press conference after her first round match at the French Open.
She was also warned that she could be disqualified from the tournament if she boycotts future press conferences.
"We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences...As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament (Code of Conduct Article III T.) and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct article IV A.3.)," a statement on behalf of all four Grand Slam tournaments said.
Osaka, 23, has said that media interviews impact the psychological welfare of players.
In the first round on Sunday, Osaka beat Romanian Patricia Maria Tig. She faces world No 102 Ana Bogdan next.
