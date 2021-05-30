Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Opens Up About His Future at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has recently commented on the footballer's future at Juventus.
According to the Sun, Rodriguez said that Ronaldo, whose contract with the Italian club expires in June 2022, will continue playing for the Old Lady.
"She was asked in Spanish: 'Is Cristiano staying at Juventus or not?' After a moment’s silence, she turned to the camera filming her and replied: "He’s staying," the Sun reported.
The 36-year-old forward scored 32 goals in 39 games for Juventus this season but the club lost its Serie A title to Inter Milan and suffered a disappointing exit in the Champions League, fuelling rumours that Ronaldo may return to one of his former clubs: Real Madrid or Manchester United.
Earlier this month, the striker posted on Instagram to address his fans and reflect on the "ups and downs" in the career of any top player.
