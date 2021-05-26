Spain's FC Villarreal Wins UEFA Europa League, Beating England's Manchester United - Photos, Video

The match ended with a 1:1 draw: Villareal's Gerard Moreno scored in the 29th minute, while Manchester United's Edinson Cavani in the 55th minute.
The epic penalty shootout ended with the 11:10 victory of Villareal.
With this victory, Unai Emery set a new landmark as the most-titled coach in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League history.
🔝 RECORD! Unai Emery sets a new landmark for the most UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League titles as a coach (4) 🏆🏆🏆🏆#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/Ae1Ef3Cv6Z— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 26, 2021
Villareal lifting the #UEL trophy!— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 26, 2021
Emery becomes the first manager in history to win the Europa League 4 times! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Te0yzBF7xm
The match was held at the Arena Gdansk in Poland on late Wednesday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)