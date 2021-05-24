Liverpool Fans Stumped as 'Jurgen Klopp' Lookalike Grabs Flare, Greets Team Ahead of Crucial Clash

Liverpool FC beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in front of 10,000 returning fans on Sunday to finish third in the Premier League, and despite their hopes of a title defence being snuffed out earlier in the season, the Reds completed an almost improbable feat by sealing Champions League qualification.

Liverpool FC fans were tickled to be joined by a Jurgen Klopp lookalike on Sunday as they flocked to greet the Reds’ team bus arriving at Anfield before the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The “fake” German head coach of the club was seen wearing a black puffer coat, Adidas trainers and an official Liverpool baseball cap as he joined supporters outside the stadium.

Jurgen Klopp look-a-like greeting the team bus 😂😂https://t.co/jYlG8A9D88 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 23, 2021

Can’t get over how much he looks like him 🤣https://t.co/yNytbf944D — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) May 23, 2021

​The man had grabbed a red flare to wave above his head as the players passed by, with many fooled into thinking Klopp himself had joined them in greeting the team.

Many netizens were equally flummoxed.

Not gonna lie didn't read the caption, thought why is Jurgen holding a flare 😂😂 — James (@JamesH_27) May 23, 2021

Is this the fella you saw? https://t.co/nQevF3iXIW — Laura Marie Brown (@MsLaura_Brown) May 23, 2021

Are we sure its not jurgen — Yiğit Can Özgül (@YiitCanzgl1) May 23, 2021

I got the feeling the cops weren't sure if it was the real Jurgen. Jurgen has more decoys than Hitler! Even one on the bench! — FXfromthefuture (@FXfromthefuture) May 24, 2021

​Sunday’s game was the first time fans were allowed back into Anfield this term, due to the COIVID-19 pandemic restrictions, with 10,000 flocking to the grounds.

Jurgen Klopp warmly greeted the fans.

Where have you been all the time? I have a lot of questions! Why we had to do that all without you?" he said.

“Everything is better when the people are in the stadium and we are better when the people are in the stadium… We're better when people are here, they support us, boost us and help us,” Klopp told reporters.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on fans at Anfield:



"To have the opportunity to play in front of 10,000 people - it's great. It felt like a sell-out. We're better when people are here, they support us, boost us and help us." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/U0hhsBPZ8v — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 23, 2021

Prior to the game, the Merseyside outfit desperately needed a result that would ensure they qualified for the Champions League next season. While Liverpool may have suffered a disappointing loss of their Premier League crown this season, the place in the Champions League next season is a welcome consolation.

Sadio Mane celebrating his goal 📸 pic.twitter.com/s95zOLrNHX — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 23, 2021

​A 2-0 win over Chrystal Palace – the eight win of a ten-match unbeaten run – was delivered by two goals hammered in by Sadio Mane.

This guaranteed Champions League football for the club next season, as well as lifting the Reds above Chelsea into third place.