Juventus, AC Milan Qualify for Champions League

Juventus found itself in fourth on the final day of Serie A season, sliding into Champions League qualification after its victory over Bologna with 4-1. AC Milan, in its turn, finished second with a score of 2-0 after a game with Atalanta.
In the Juventus-Bologna face-off, Alvaro Morata, Adrien Rabiot and Riccardo Orsolini were the ones to score the goals. Franck Kessie secured a comeback to the Champions League for AC Milan after his two penalties.
The clubs celebrated victories in their Twitter accounts.
🔙 Back where we belong 🔴⚫#BackHome 👉 #UCL#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/mhWIdG1o6L— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 23, 2021
FULL-TIME! Finisce qui il campionato dei bianconeri! La Juve batte il Bologna 1-4 e chiude il campionato al quarto posto.#BolognaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/kyIvXmSbt4— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 23, 2021
AC Milan's victory will have the club play Champions League for the first time since season 2013-14.
