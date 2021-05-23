Luis Suarez Bursts Into Tears After Atletico Madrid Wins La Liga Title - Video

The fate of the championship was decided only in the second half of the last round, and Luis Suarez played a starring role in Madrid's victory. The Uruguayan proved that he is still in good shape: the 34-year-old striker scored the winning goal in the final game and helped his team take the long-awaited La Liga gold.
After the match, Suarez couldn’t hide his emotions and tears.
Look at how much Atletico's La Liga title win meant to Luiz Suarez! 😭 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AtP255tPA1— Bet9ja (@Bet9jaOfficial) May 23, 2021
“I am delighted (with) the way Atletico have appreciated me and given me the chance to keep showing I can perform on this stage,” Suarez said. “I thank them for trusting in me, a lot of people have suffered with me: my wife, my children."
Suarez had played for Barcelona from 2014 until 25 September 2020, when Atlético officially announced his transfer. In his final season with Barca he played 36 matches and scored 21 goals. During his career with Barcelona, he won 13 trophies, including the Champions League Cup and four Spanish championship titles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)