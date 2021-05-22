Register
12:49 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts

    Juventus Forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'Seriously' Eying up Manchester United Return

    © REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082322762_0:0:2551:1436_1200x675_80_0_0_e368413e805aaf329791c6aac2169120.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202105221082965189-juventus-forward-cristiano-ronaldo-seriously-eying-up-manchester-united-return/

    Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has been playing for Italy’s Turin-based Serie A club Juventus since 2018. He's scored 99 goals and registered 22 assists in 129 appearances for the team, while winning four trophies. The Portuguese forward’s contract expires in 2022.

    Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering a return to Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

    The striker, who plays for Italy’s Juventus and captains the Portugal national team, left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid at the end of the 2008/09 season. However, reports claim Ronaldo is open to a return to Manchester. 

    Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, left, celebrates after scoring against AS Roma with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, during their Champion's League quarterfinal, first-leg soccer match at the Rome Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy, Tuesday April 1, 2008. Manchester United won 2-0 with the first goal scored by Ronaldo and the second one by Rooney.
    © AP Photo / JON SUPER
    Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, left, celebrates after scoring against AS Roma with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, during their Champion's League quarterfinal, first-leg soccer match at the Rome Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy, Tuesday April 1, 2008. Manchester United won 2-0 with the first goal scored by Ronaldo and the second one by Rooney.

    Juventus' failure to seal a top-four Serie A finish and qualify for next season’s Champions League could trigger Ronaldo’s exit. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man U's Norwegian manager, has apparently reached out to the Portuguese in a bid to sign him. 

    Crucial Challenge for Juventus

    If Juventus do miss out on Champions League football next season, the club might be ready to part ways with Ronaldo by cashing-in on him. He has another season with the Turin team before his four-year contract expires.

    Juve, according to a report in AS, would likely seek a fee of around 25 million euros for the forward.

    After claiming their 14th Coppa Italia on 19 May, the Old Lady's CL fate hangs in the balance as the team sits sixth in the league. 

     

    The club was sorely disappointed to cede its nine-year run as Italian champions, as Inter Milan won the title this year, while Juventus was also knocked out of the CL by Porto earlier in the season.  

    To seal a berth in next year's competition, Juve not only need to beat Bologna, but require Napoli or AC Milan to lose.

    Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 21, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts
    © REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
    Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 21, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts

     

    Career ‘Full Circle’

    Dubbed one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo signed with Manchester United in 2003 at the age of 18.

    He went on to win the FA Cup in his first season, and helped Manchester United win three successive Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

    After his stint with Spain’s Real Madrid, the winner of five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Boots, Juventus signed Ronaldo for €100 million (£88 million) in 2018. He won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia in his first three seasons with the club. 

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015
    © REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann
    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015

    Ronaldo is also allegedly ready to take a pay cut to facilitate a return to Manchester, and has indicated that he would like to retire at his boyhood club Sporting CP in Lisbon. 

     

    Related:

    Italian Journalist Reveals Which Club Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join After Juventus
    'I'll Talk to Him': Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Promises Fans to Convince Him to Return to Sporting
    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Agent Says He Won’t Rejoin Sporting Football Club
    Tottenham Star Harry Kane Says He Wants to Reach Level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
    Tags:
    Serie A, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Champions League, Champions League, Juventus, Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A view shows shallow sand graves for people, some of whom are suspected to have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the banks of the Ganges River in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, 21 May 2021.
    India: Mass Graves of COVID-19 Victims Found on Banks of Ganges, Hindu Holy River
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse